Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

Fidelity Special Values PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Other Directorships

Pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), the Company announces that Claire Boyle, Chair of the Board of the Company, has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc with effect from 1 September 2026.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

1 September 2026

01737 836347