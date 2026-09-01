Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01
Fidelity Special Values PLC (the "Company")
LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
Other Directorships
Pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), the Company announces that Claire Boyle, Chair of the Board of the Company, has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc with effect from 1 September 2026.
Smita Amin
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
1 September 2026
01737 836347
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