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WKN: A14SGM | ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.08.2026 12:30 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC (the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ominder Dhillon

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer

a)

Name

Fidelity Special Values PLC

b)

LEI

549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in Fidelity Special Values PLC

GB00BWXC7Y93

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares into a SIPP Account- reinvestment of dividend

(This notification relates to the purchase shares in a SIPP via a dividend reinvestment by Ominder Dhillon's connected persons)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.23

13

d)

Aggregated information

  • - Aggregated volume
  • - Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-06-24

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Contact:

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347

© 2026 PR Newswire
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