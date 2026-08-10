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WKN: A14SGM | ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 | Ticker-Symbol:
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FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.08.2026 13:12 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Blocklisting Interim Review

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Blocklisting Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to a ris.

Date:10 August 2026

Name of applicant:

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Name of scheme:

General Corporate Purposes

Period of return:

From:

8 February 2026

To:

7 August 2026

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

30,000,000 ordinary shares of 5p each

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

N/A

Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

30,000,000

Name of contact:

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

01737 836347

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.