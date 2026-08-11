Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 11
Fidelity Special Values PLC
Issue of NEW Ordinary Shares
The Board of the Company announces that it has issued new shares
Number of shares:
100,000
Date of transaction:
11 August 2026
Average share price per share (GBp):
475.20
Lowest share price per share (GBp):
475.20
Highest share price per share (GBp):
475.20
Following this transaction the Company has:
Issued Share Capital:
324,548,920
Total Shares held in Treasury:
0
Total Voting Rights:
324,548,920
Notes:
1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.
Contact:
Smita Amin
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 836347