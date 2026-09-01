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WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
01.09.26 | 13:30
220,90 Euro
-1,23 % -2,75
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2026 13:22 Uhr
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Outfit7 Limited: Outfit7 Expands Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super Through Major Multi-Territory Partnership with Amazon Kids+

Launching September 1, Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super makes its U.S. debut across streaming, toys, and gaming

TTHSS_promo_img_PR_3

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outfit7, the global entertainment company behind the Talking Tom & Friends brand, has signed a major multi-platform partnership with Amazon Kids+ to expand Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super across streaming, consumer products, and gaming. Launching today in the U.S., the partnership introduces the growing superhero universe through a connected entertainment experience before continuing its rollout across Canada, Europe, and Mexico later this autumn.

A Major International Expansion

At the heart of the partnership is the U.S. debut of Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super on Amazon Kids+, marking the first time the animated superhero series will be available in the United States.

Following its U.S. debut, the series will continue expanding across Canada, the United Kingdom, Italy, Mexico, France, Germany, and Spain. Amazon Kids+ will also hold first-window rights in France, Germany, and Spain, introducing the series to some of Europe's largest children's entertainment markets and further accelerating its international growth.

Beyond the Screen

Alongside the series launch, the Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super toy line will make its U.S. debut, featuring plush toys, action figures, and vehicles inspired by the heroes and villains from the series. Families will be able to shop the collection through dedicated Amazon storefronts, with distribution supported by PSI Group in the United States.

Kids will also be able to continue the adventure through an exclusive Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super game available on Amazon Kids+ for Amazon Fire Tablets. Created as a companion experience to the series, the game gives kids another way to explore the world of their favorite heroes.

Growing a Dedicated Kids Universe

The Amazon Kids+ partnership further strengthens Outfit7's strategy of growing Talking Tom & Friends across multiple audience segments. While the broader Talking Tom & Friends brand continues to engage audiences of all ages around the world, Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super reimagines the world of Talking Tom & Friends specifically for children, creating a dedicated superhero universe brought to life through age-appropriate storytelling, consumer products, and interactive experiences.

Learn more about Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super on the official website.

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited creates meaningful experiences that look, play, and feel good. From its entertainment properties and mobile games, to its licensing program and theme parks, the company delivers the fun on a global scale. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, Outfit7's talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. To date, its video content has over 122 billion views and its games have been downloaded over 27 billion times, with up to 470 million fans playing with them every month. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com.

Media contact:
media@outfit7.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/260f8d91-b4dc-41f7-90aa-fade8baa8709


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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