Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTCQB: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Zach Flood and Joseph C. Milbourne to its Board of Directors. Mr. Flood is an experienced geologist with a broad international background in mineral exploration across Asia, Africa, and the Americas. He co-founded Kenorland Minerals Ltd. in 2016 and has since led the Company's growth into a premier...

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