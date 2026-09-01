Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Roxmore Resources Inc. (TSX: RM) (OTCQX: GARLF) ("Roxmore" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional gold and silver assay results from the ongoing infill and extension drill campaign at the Company's flagship Converse Gold Project ("Converse" or the "Project"), located on the Battle Mountain - Eureka Trend in Nevada, USA. Highlights include hole CV26-017, which returned 85. 3 metres ("m") grading 0. 52 g/t Au and 2. 34 g/t...

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