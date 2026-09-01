St. George's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Atlas Salt Inc. (TSXV: SALT) (OTCQX: SALQF) (FSE: 9D00) ("Atlas Salt" or the "Company") announces two additional milestones in the financing of its Great Atlantic Salt Project (the "Project") in Newfoundland and Labrador:C$79 Million Sandvik Equipment Financing: The Company has advanced its previously announced Memorandum of Understanding with Sandvik into a non-binding Letter of Interest for equipment financing of...

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