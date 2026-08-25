Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
NurExone Biologic: Der CEO legt die Karten auf den Tisch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865956 | ISIN: SE0000667891 | Ticker-Symbol: SVKB
Tradegate
25.08.26 | 14:33
36,100 Euro
+2,59 % +0,910
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Schweden 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANDVIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,06036,07014:57
36,06036,07014:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.08.2026 14:00 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sandvik AB: Sandvik wins large mining equipment order in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Sandvik has received a large underground mining equipment order from Kamoa Copper S.A., to be used at the Kamoa-Kakula copper mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The order is valued at around SEK 275 million and will be booked in the third quarter of 2026.

Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex is a long-life, high-grade underground mining operation, and the order includes trucks and loaders, of which two of the loaders will be equipped with AutoMine®. Deliveries are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026 and continue through the third quarter of 2027.

"Sandvik's intelligent machines have been operating at Kamoa-Kakula since 2019, and I am pleased to see that we once again have been selected to supply our leading solutions, supporting more productive, efficient and safer mining operations," says Patrick Murphy, President of business area Mining at Sandvik.

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

Stockholm, August 25, 2026
Sandvik AB

Sandvik Group
Sandvik is a global, industrial technology group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2025 the Group had approximately 42,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 121 billion in more than 150 countries.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.