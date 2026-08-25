Sandvik AB: Sandvik wins large mining equipment order in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Sandvik has received a large underground mining equipment order from Kamoa Copper S.A., to be used at the Kamoa-Kakula copper mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The order is valued at around SEK 275 million and will be booked in the third quarter of 2026.

Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex is a long-life, high-grade underground mining operation, and the order includes trucks and loaders, of which two of the loaders will be equipped with AutoMine®. Deliveries are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026 and continue through the third quarter of 2027.

"Sandvik's intelligent machines have been operating at Kamoa-Kakula since 2019, and I am pleased to see that we once again have been selected to supply our leading solutions, supporting more productive, efficient and safer mining operations," says Patrick Murphy, President of business area Mining at Sandvik.

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

Stockholm, August 25, 2026

Sandvik AB

Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, industrial technology group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2025 the Group had approximately 42,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 121 billion in more than 150 countries.