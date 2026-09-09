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WKN: 865956 | ISIN: SE0000667891 | Ticker-Symbol: SVKB
Frankfurt
09.09.26 | 08:16
35,860 Euro
+1,01 % +0,360
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Schweden 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANDVIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,35035,36013:09
35,36035,37013:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 11:00 Uhr
48 Leser
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Sandvik AB: Nadine Crauwels, President Machining, to leave Sandvik

The President of business area Machining, Nadine Crauwels, has decided to leave Sandvik to pursue a new phase in her career.

Nadine, who joined Sandvik in 2000, will stay in her position until a successor is in place, after which she will continue for a period in an advisory role to ensure a good transition. The recruitment process to find a successor has been initiated, with the ambition to have the new President of business area Machining in place before the end of 2026.

Nadine has held several senior leadership positions within the company, including President of Sandvik Coromant and since 2020 her current role as President of business area Machining.

"Nadine Crauwels has been a highly appreciated colleague, and she has made strong contributions over the years in developing our Machining business. She has been a pivotal member of the Group Executive Management. Nadine has contributed with her strong leadership capabilities and managed a challenging period with significantly improved business resilience, while driving a strong strategic agenda accelerating the ability to capture future growth opportunities. We both agree that it is a good timing for the change, as we are in the beginning of a new strategic period that will last for the next 5 years. I wish her all the best for the future as she now moves on to new opportunities outside Sandvik," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

Stockholm, September 9, 2026

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

Sandvik Group
Sandvik is a global, industrial technology group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2025 the Group had approximately 42,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 121 billion in more than 150 countries.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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