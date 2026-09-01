

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of War has announced the signing of two pivotal framework agreements with General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GD-OTS) and Lockheed Martin. These agreements initiate seven-year multiyear procurement contracts designed to increase production and accelerate delivery schedules for critical missile subcomponents supporting the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) interceptor programs.



General Dynamics will execute the rapid scale-up of highly specialized interceptor components. Key production goals under the new frameworks include tripling the production capacity of PAC-3 MSE interceptors, quadrupling the production capacity of THAAD interceptors and ramping up manufacturing for essential sub-components, including motor cases, seeker housings and midsections, and shroud deployment systems.



The Department of War said the funding for these agreements is subject to annual appropriations. 'These agreements provide industry with a stable, long-term demand signal by guaranteeing minimum annual procurement quantities which empowers General Dynamics and its lower-tier suppliers to make generational investments in workforce expansion, bulk material purchases, and facility upgrades,' it said in a press release.



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