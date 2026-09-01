Pecoy Copper Corp: Pecoy Copper Adds Third Broad South Breccia Intercept; Northwest Returns 42.3 Metres at 1.01% Cu Near Surface and Expands Mineralized Footprint

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pecoy Copper Corp. ("Pecoy Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: PCU; FSE: D5E; OTCQB: PCUUF) is pleased to report new assay results from six diamond drill holes, PEC26-067 through PEC26-072, completed as part of the Company's planned 35,000-metre 2026 drill program at its 100%-owned Pecoy Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver Project in southern Peru. The six holes totalled 5,678.3 metres and tested the South Breccia, Northwest, Centre-of-Pit and North-Central target areas.

Results are led by PEC26-072, which adds a third broad copper-gold intercept at South Breccia. The hole intersected 804.0 metres grading 0.34% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au, 1.19 g/t Ag and 0.007% Mo from 24.0 metres. This includes 485.2 metres grading 0.40% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, 1.36 g/t Ag and 0.007% Mo from 244.8 metres including 100.8 metres grading 0.56% Cu and 0.13 g/t Au from 608.5 metres

PEC26-072 was collared approximately 166 metres west of PEC25-066 and approximately 360 metres west of PEC25-065. Together with the previously reported PEC25-065 and PEC25-066 results, PEC26-072 provides a third broad South Breccia intercept and supports the interpretation of lateral continuity and westward expansion potential. Additional drilling and three-dimensional modelling are required to determine continuity and true thickness between the holes.

Outside the South Breccia, PEC26-067 returned the strongest near-surface copper result in this batch, intersecting 209.0 metres at 0.40% Cu from 15.0 metres. The interval includes 137.0 metres at 0.50% Cu, 42.3 metres at 1.01% Cu and 11.1 metres at 1.90% Cu. Below the existing resource pit shell, a separate deeper interval returned 296.0 metres at 0.24% Cu and 0.009% Mo from 744.0 metres to the end of the hole. The combination of shallow grade and width, together with the separate deeper interval, makes Northwest a principal follow-up and expansion target.

Drilling Highlights:

South Breccia - PEC26-072 804.0 m at 0.34% Cu and 0.08 g/t Au from 24.0 m, incl.; 485.2 m at 0.40% Cu and 0.09 g/t Au from 244.8 m, incl.; 100.8 m at 0.56% Cu and 0.13 g/t Au from 608.5 m, incl; 52.0 m at 0.67% Cu and 0.10 g/t Au from 656.0 m

Northwest - PEC26-067 returned the strongest near-surface copper result outside South Breccia in this batch: 209.0 m at 0.40% Cu from 15.0 m, incl.; 137.0 m at 0.50% Cu from 15.0 m, incl.; 42.3 m at 1.01% Cu from 33.7 m, incl.; 11.1 m at 1.90% Cu from 58.0 m. A separate deeper interval below the historical pit shell returned 296.0 m grading 0.24% Cu and 0.009% Mo from 744.0 m to 1,040.0 m end of hole;

Centre of the Pit - PEC26-069 119.0 m at 0.30% Cu from 29.0 m, including 58.1 m at 0.40% Cu and 22.0 m at 0.50% Cu.

Centre of the Pit - PEC26-071 101.4 m at 0.34% Cu from 130.0 m, including 52.0 m at 0.42% Cu.







Vincent Metcalfe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pecoy Copper, commented: "PEC26-072 adds a third broad copper-gold intercept at South Breccia, which has now delivered broad mineralization from three separate collar locations and continues to demonstrate expansion potential to the west. Just as importantly, PEC26-067 returned 209 metres at 0.40% copper from only 15 metres, including 50 metres at 0.91% copper and 11.1 metres at 1.90% copper. That combination of shallow position, width and grade, together with the separate deeper interval, expands the known mineralized extent at Northwest and makes it a compelling second priority.

With assay results received to date representing only approximately 20% of our planned 35,000-metre program, we remain at an early stage and expect the substantial drilling and results ahead to significantly advance our understanding of Pecoy. We will prioritize the lateral expansion of South Breccia and follow-up drilling at Northwest while integrating the Centre-of-Pit and North-Central results into our three-dimensional model."

Table 1: Selected Drill Intersections

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Au g/t Mo % Ag g/t PEC26-067 3.0 352.0 349.0 0.30 0.02 0.011 1.18 incl. 15.0 224.0 209.0 0.40 0.02 0.011 1.32 incl. 32.0 82.0 50.0 0.91 0.03 0.014 2.67 Incl. 33.7 76.0 42.3 1.01 0.03 0.015 2.92 incl. 58.0 69.1 11.1 1.90 0.05 0.019 5.40 Below historical pit shell and 744.0 1040.0 296.0 0.24 0.02 0.009 0.74 PEC26-068 303.9 474.0 170.1 0.25 0.03 0.013 0.76 incl. 330.0 420.0 90.0 0.30 0.03 0.011 0.87 incl. 332.0 352.0 20.0 0.42 0.04 0.013 1.11 PEC26-069 29.0 148.0 119.0 0.30 0.02 0.006 0.73 incl. 48.0 134.0 86.0 0.34 0.02 0.005 0.80 incl. 53.9 112.0 58.1 0.40 0.02 0.005 0.91 incl. 70.0 92.0 22.0 0.50 0.03 0.004 1.12 PEC26-070 424.0 769.0 345.0 0.25 0.02 0.008 0.84 incl. 497.35 692.0 194.65 0.30 0.02 0.011 1.03 incl. 517.0 600.0 83.0 0.34 0.03 0.013 1.22 PEC26-071 130.0 231.4 101.4 0.34 0.01 0.002 0.62 incl. 140.0 192.0 52.0 0.42 0.01 0.002 0.63 PEC26-072 24.0 828.0 804.0 0.34 0.08 0.007 1.19 incl. 244.8 730.0 485.2 0.40 0.09 0.007 1.36 incl. 574.9 725.0 150.1 0.49 0.10 0.012 1.89 incl. 608.5 709.3 100.8 0.56 0.13 0.014 2.29 incl. 656.0 708.0 52.0 0.67 0.10 0.020 2.09 incl. 686.0 708.0 22.0 0.82 0.10 0.031 2.65 and 456.0 466.0 10.0 0.93 0.25 0.004 2.80

Note: Reported intervals represent downhole lengths; true thicknesses have not yet been determined. Grades are length-weighted averages. Internal lower-grade intervals are included. The 0-to-EOH rows are provided solely as whole-hole context and should not be interpreted as continuous mineralized intersections. Values may not sum exactly due to rounding.

Exploration Interpretation and Next Steps

The six holes tested several areas across Pecoy, with the objective of expanding South Breccia, identifying additional near-surface copper mineralization, deeper mineralized packages and improving the Company's understanding of the broader system. The results reinforce South Breccia and establish Northwest as leading follow-up priorities, while providing additional mineralized intercepts in the Centre-of-Pit and North-Central areas.

South Breccia - PEC26-072

PEC26-072 intersected 804.0 metres grading 0.34% Cu and 0.08 g/t Au from 24.0 metres, including 485.2 metres grading 0.40% Cu and 0.09 g/t Au and 100.8 metres grading 0.56% Cu and 0.13 g/t Au.

The hole was collared approximately 166 metres west of PEC25-066 and adds a third broad copper-gold intercept across South Breccia. Together, PEC25-065, PEC25-066 and PEC26-072 returned broad copper-gold intervals at three separate collar locations across South Breccia, supporting the interpretation of lateral continuity and identifying the westward direction as a priority for further testing.

Geological logging records extensive alteration, veining, sulphide mineralization and multiple phases of brecciation, consistent with a large hydrothermal system. Together with the assay results, these observations provide an important new point for evaluating South Breccia's scale, geometry and western extent.

Additional drilling and three-dimensional modelling will be required to determine continuity and true thickness between the three holes.

Northwest - PEC26-067

PEC26-067 returned the strongest near-surface copper result outside South Breccia in this batch: 209.0 metres at 0.40% Cu from 15.0 metres, including 137.0 metres at 0.50% Cu, 50.0 metres at 0.91% Cu and 11.1 metres at 1.90% Cu. A separate deeper interval returned 296.0 metres at 0.24% Cu and 0.009% Mo from 744.0 metres to the end of the 1,040.0-metre hole. Together, the shallow and deeper intervals extend known mineralization at Northwest from near surface and separately well below the historical resource pit shell. These results materially increase the exploration significance of Northwest and establish a clear opportunity for lateral expansion. Follow-up drilling will test the mineralization along strike and across the target while defining its geometry and continuity.

North-Central - PEC26-070

PEC26-070 returned 345.0 metres grading 0.25% Cu from 424.0 metres, including 194.65 metres grading 0.30% Cu and 83.0 metres grading 0.34% Cu. Logging identified alteration, veining, sulphide mineralization and brecciation throughout the mineralized interval.

The result confirms a broad mineralized interval at depth in the less-explored North-Central area. Further work will evaluate whether it represents an extension of an existing zone or a separate mineralized domain.

Centre-of-Pit and Other Results - PEC26-068, PEC26-069 and PEC26-071

PEC26-069 and PEC26-071 returned near-surface copper intervals at separate locations within the Centre-of-Pit area, while PEC26-068 returned 170.1 metres at 0.25% Cu from 303.9 metres and encountered hydrothermal brecciation near the bottom of the hole. These results provide additional pierce points for three-dimensional modelling and target vectoring. Further drilling is required to determine whether the intervals belong to continuous domains or separate structurally controlled zones.

Logging across PEC26-068 through PEC26-071 records altered, veined and locally brecciated intrusive rocks associated with sulphide mineralization. These geological observations support a hydrothermal origin and help refine follow-up targeting, but do not, by themselves, demonstrate a geological connection between target areas.

Several of the reported intervals occur within or adjacent to areas previously represented as lower-grade, peripheral or unestimated in the historical resource model. If additional drilling demonstrates sufficient continuity, these areas may provide opportunities for future resource growth and improved pit geometry.

Overall Exploration Implications

The results provide three clear priorities for the next phase of work:

Continue evaluating the scale and lateral extension of the South Breccia, where three widely spaced holes have now returned broad copper-gold intercepts. Follow up Northwest, where PEC26-067 encountered strong copper mineralization beginning near surface together with a separate mineralized interval at depth. Use the results from PEC26-068 through PEC26-071 to refine the geological model and assess the potential for additional near-surface and deeper mineralized zones across the broader Pecoy system.





The six holes show that copper mineralization occurs across multiple target areas. The results do not establish that the separate target areas form one continuous mineralized body. They strengthen South Breccia, establish a compelling second priority in the Northwest sector and provide additional targets for future geological and resource evaluation across Pecoy.

Broad Copper Composites for Geological Context

Each of the six holes contains at least one broad sample-boundary composite with an unrounded length-weighted copper grade of at least 0.20% Cu. These contextual composites demonstrate the broad distribution of copper mineralization at the tested locations. They do not establish continuity between holes, inclusion within the current mineral resource or economic viability.

Table 2: Longest Sample-Boundary Composite Averaging at Least 0.20% Cu

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Au g/t Mo % Ag g/t PEC26-067 0.0 1,040.0 1,040.0 0.23 0.02 0.010 0.85 PEC26-068 4.0 586.0 582.0 0.20 0.02 0.010 0.65 PEC26-069 23.5 502.0 478.5 0.20 0.02 0.008 0.59 PEC26-070 40.0 947.0 907.0 0.20 0.02 0.006 0.74 PEC26-071 118.0 409.5 291.5 0.20 0.01 0.002 0.63 PEC26-072 0.0 956.0 956.0 0.29 0.07 0.006 1.05

Note: Each row represents the longest sample-boundary composite whose unrounded, length-weighted copper grade averages at least 0.20% Cu. Internal lower-grade intervals are included and no maximum internal dilution was applied. Reported intervals are downhole lengths; true widths have not yet been determined.

Table 3: Drillhole information - Completed & Released

Hole UTM East UTM North Elev (masl) Azimuth Dip Length Drilled (m) Area PEC25-065 713977 8267284 1901 N0 -80 1186.25 South Breccia PEC25-066 713796 8267252 1831 N0 -75 1068.50 South Breccia PEC26-067 713104 8268120 1718 N175 -75 1040.00 Northwest PEC26-068 713630 8268000 2016 N180 -75 1,058.10 Center of the pit PEC26-069 713710 8268037 2001 N180 -70 901.00 Center of the pit PEC26-070 713611 8268327 1860 N180 -65 947.00 North-Central PEC26-071 713404 8267683 1927 N180 -80 776.20 Centre of the pit PEC26-072 713634 8267253 1795 N0 -82 956.00 South Breccia

Note: Coordinate Reference System (CRS): WGS 84 / UTM Zone 18S (EPSG:32718)

Table 4: Drillhole information - Other Drilling & Target Area - Assays pending or in progress

Hole UTM East UTM North Elev (masl) Azimuth Dip Length Drilled (m) Area PEC26-073 713415 8268234 1845 N180 -81 938.00 North-Central PEC26-074 713325 8267618 1848 N180 -70 955.30 Center of the pit PEC26-075 714040 8267712 2062 N130 -75 938.85 East step-out PEC26-076 713816 8268158 2040 N180 -72 1073 Central Breccia PEC26-077 713084 8267513 1706 N180 -72 599.25 West Pampa PEC26-078 713498 8267249 1766 N0 -85 923.00 South Breccia PEC26-079 713201 8267538 1739 N175 -70 850.00 EDM Vein Zone PEC26-080 713505 8267843 2030 N180 -75 In progress Center of the pit PEC26-081 713303 8267997 1867 N0 -60 In progress Northwest PEC26-082 714200 8267401 1948 N270 -60 In progress South Breccia

Note: Coordinate Reference System (CRS): WGS 84 / UTM Zone 18S (EPSG:32718)

Exploration Productivity and 2026 Program

Based on the latest drill tracker, over 16,000 metres have been drilled since the current campaign began, with 16 holes completed and three additional holes in progress. Results reported to date provide new geological and assay information across the South Breccia, Northwest, Centre-of-Pit and North-Central target areas. The Company continues to target approximately 35,000 metres of drilling at Pecoy in 2026.

Pecoy Project Highlights

Large copper system: with an inferred resource of 865 Mt at 0.34% Cu (~6.5 billion pounds contained copper), plus associated gold, molybdenum and silver credits

Multiple target areas: South Breccia, Northwest, Centre of the Pit, North-Central and additional targets across the broader Pecoy property.

Low-elevation location: approximately 1,650 metres above sea level with year-round road access and proximity to power, highways and the Pacific coast.

Favourable topography at Pecoy Hill, with extensive mineralization expressed at surface and consistent with potential open-pit style geometry

Additional district-scale upside at Tororume (~8 km north), where all nine historical drill holes intersected mineralization

Large 2026 program: approximately 35,000 metres planned at Pecoy, compared with approximately 49,000 metres of historical drilling before the current campaign.





For more information about Pecoy Copper, please visit our website at www.pecoycopper.com or view the Company's VRIFY presentation in connection with this release at https://vrify.com/decks/23893.

Figure 1: Plan view of the Pecoy Project showing the current deposit outline, principal mineralized zones, and current drill hole locations





Figure 2: Looking north - Long-section through the South Breccia Zone illustrating drill holes PEC25-065, PEC25-066 and PEC-26-072 and interpreted alteration and mineralization domains.





Figure 3: Looking west - Cross-section illustrating drill hole PEC26-072, along with PEC26-068 and PEC26-070





Figure 4: Looking west - Cross-section through the Northwest Zone illustrating drill hole PEC-26-067 (1,040 m total depth) and interpreted alteration and mineralization domains. Mineralization remains open at depth.





Figure 5: Looking north - Long-section through the Northwest and Center of the Pit Zones illustrating drill hole PEC26-067, PEC26-068 and PEC26-069 and interpreted alteration and mineralization domains.





Qualified Persons and Technical Notes

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vincent Cardin-Tremblay, P.Geo., current Chief Geological Officer of Pecoy Copper, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The Qualified Person verified the data disclosed in this news release by reviewing the final laboratory assay workbooks and certificates, drillhole collar and downhole-survey data, sampling and analytical procedures, and QA/QC results. No limitations were imposed on the verification process.

Diamond drill core from the Pecoy Project was logged and sampled at the Company's secure core facility at site by Company personnel. Drill core was sawn in half, with one half retained for reference and the other half sampled at nominal intervals of up to 2 metres, with sample boundaries adjusted to respect geological contacts. Core diameter varied between HQ and NQ depending on depth.

Samples were bagged, sealed, and transported by commercial carrier to the Bureau Veritas preparation laboratory in Arequipa, Peru, where samples were crushed and a 250 g split was pulverized to 85% passing 75 micrometres (200 mesh). Prepared pulps were then sent to the Bureau Veritas assay laboratory in Lima, Peru. Bureau Veritas is an ISO-accredited laboratory and is independent of the Company.

Gold analyses were performed using fire assay fusion with ICP-OES finish on a 30 g sample (FA330). Samples returning gold values greater than 10 g/t Au were re-analyzed using fire assay with gravimetric finish (FA530). Copper and silver were analyzed by ICP-OES/MS following a four-acid digestion as part of a 45-element multi-element suite (4A200). Samples returning values over the upper detection limit (Au, Ag, Cu, Zn, Mo, Pb) were re-analyzed using four-acid digestion with AAS finish (MA402).

A comprehensive Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) program was implemented as part of the sampling and analysis procedures. Certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicate samples (field, preparation, and analytical duplicates) were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals, representing approximately 15% of the total samples submitted. No significant QA/QC issues were identified during the analysis, and the results are considered reliable for reporting purposes.

An NI 43-101 technical report in respect of the Pecoy Project with an effective date of April 30, 2025 and dated July 23, 2025 was prepared by Mining Plus and is available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

About Pecoy Copper

Pecoy Copper is advancing the 9,975-hectare Pecoy Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver Project, a large, undeveloped porphyry system located in southern Peru's Arequipa region, within one of the world's most prolific copper belts. The Pecoy deposit hosts a current inferred mineral resource of 865 million tonnes at 0.34% Cu, with significant associated gold, molybdenum, and silver credits.

Prior to the Company's 2026 drill program, less than 49,000 metres of historical drilling had been completed at Pecoy, defining a broad and continuous mineralized system with potential for expansion along strike and at depth. The project benefits from its favourable elevation of approximately 1,650 metres above sea level, providing year-round access and reduced operating complexity compared to many high-altitude Andean deposits.

Strategically located near the Pacific coast, Pecoy enjoys excellent infrastructure, with close proximity to highways, power lines, and water sources, and good access to the deep-water ports of Matarani (approximately 240 km southwest) and Ilo. This infrastructure advantage positions Pecoy Copper to advance the project efficiently from exploration toward future development within one of the world's most established and mining-friendly jurisdictions.

The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PCU, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol D5E and on the OTCQB under the symbol PCUUF.

For further information, please contact:

Vincent Metcalfe, President & CEO

Pecoy Copper Corp.

Suite 1500, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7

Tel: (514) 249-9960 | Email: info@pecoycopper.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the planned 35,000-metre 2026 drill program at Pecoy; future drilling, modelling and interpretation at South Breccia, the Northwest, Centre-of-Pit and North-Central target areas; the potential geometry, continuity, scale, extension and resource-growth implications of the mineralized system; and the Company's ability to identify targets that may support future resource evaluation. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs, including assumptions regarding funding, permits, access, personnel, drilling productivity, laboratory turnaround times and the availability of equipment and contractors. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include exploration and geological risk, operational risk, permitting and community-relations risk, financing and market risk, and the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous-disclosure filings available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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