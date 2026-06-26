Pecoy Copper Corp: Pecoy Copper Announces Annual Grant of Incentive Awards and Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pecoy Copper Corp. ("Pecoy Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: PCU; FSE: D5E; OTCQB: PCUUF) today provides updates with respect to certain matters relating to the Company's compensation practices, including the annual grants of incentive awards made under the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Omnibus Plan").

As part of its annual compensation review, the Board approved the compensation of the executive officers and the non-executive directors of the Company for the financial year ending April 30, 2027, including grants of a total number of 1,971,600 options to purchase common shares of the Company (the "Options"), 230,400 restricted share units (the "RSUs") and, in respect of non-executive directors, 50,000 deferred share units (the "DSUs") pursuant to the Omnibus Plan. The Options have an exercise price of $1.78 per common share, representing the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on June 25, 2026. 1,229,100 of the Options were granted to executive officers and will vest in three equal tranches on each of the first, second and third anniversary of the date of the grant, 594,000 of the Options were granted to non-executive directors and will vest in three equal tranches on each of the date of grant and on each of the first and second anniversary of the date of grant and 148,500 of the Options were granted to a non-executive director and will vest in one tranche on the date of the grant. All the Options will expire five years from the date of the grant. The RSUs will vest in three equal tranches on each of the first, second and third anniversary of the date of grant and the DSUs will vest on the date of the shareholders' annual meeting for the year ended April 30, 2027 and in accordance with the terms of the Omnibus Plan.

In connection with the foregoing review, which led to the approval of changes to the compensation of the Company's non-executive directors, the Board and Messrs. Paul Matysek and Luis Zapata agreed to terminate consulting agreements that had been entered into prior to the Company's reverse takeover transaction completed in September 2025 such that Messrs. Matysek and Zapata will now be compensated in accordance with the Company's director compensation policy.

A description of the Omnibus Plan is available in the Company's listing application dated September 3, 2025, a copy of which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Pecoy Copper

Pecoy Copper is advancing the 9,975-hectare Pecoy Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver Project, a large, undeveloped porphyry system located in southern Peru's Arequipa region, within one of the world's most prolific copper belts. The project benefits from its favourable elevation of approximately 1,650 metres above sea level, providing year-round access and reduced operating complexity compared to many high-altitude Andean deposits. Strategically located near the Pacific coast, Pecoy enjoys excellent infrastructure, with close proximity to highways, power lines, and water sources, and good access to the deep-water ports of Matarani (approximately 240 km southwest) and Ilo. This infrastructure advantage positions Pecoy Copper to advance the project efficiently from exploration toward future development within one of the world's most established and mining-friendly jurisdictions.

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PCU" and also trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "PCUUF".

For further information, please contact:

Vincent Metcalfe, President & CEO

Pecoy Copper Corp.

Suite 1500, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7

Tel: (514) 249-9960 | Email: info@pecoycopper.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.