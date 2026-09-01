Strategic Metals Ltd.: Strategic Metals - GGL Resources Property Transaction Approved by Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic") announces that at special meetings of the shareholders of each of Strategic and GGL Resources Corp. ("GGL") (TSXV:GGL) held on August 31, 2026, the disinterested shareholders of each of Strategic and GGL approved the mineral property option transactions announced by Strategic on July 27, 2026.

As previously announced, GGL was granted a two-staged option to acquire up to a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the Hopper, Kluane, Batt and Moraine mineral properties (the "Properties"), all located in the southwestern Yukon Territory. As Strategic holds 30.35% of the GGL issued share capital, the transaction is a "related party" transaction as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 and the TSX Venture Exchange policies, and required the approval of the "disinterested shareholders" of each of Strategic and GGL

The transaction remains subject GGL completing a share consolidation at a ratio equal to four (4) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share and TSX Venture Exchange final acceptance.

The specific terms of the option granted to GGL to acquire a 100% interest in the Properties is as set out in the July 27, 2026 Strategic news release.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with 16 royalty interests, 14 projects under option to others, and a portfolio of approximately 80 wholly owned projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings and/or geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of approximately $5 million and large shareholdings in several active mineral exploration companies including 32% of Broden Mining Ltd., 30.3% of GGL Resources Corp., 28% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 15.5% of Silver Range Resources Ltd., and 4.3% of Trifecta Gold Ltd. All these companies are engaged in promising exploration projects. Strategic also owns 15 million shares of Terra CO2 Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Terra"), a private Delaware corporation developing a cost-effective alternative to Portland cement, which recently broke ground on its first low-carbon cementitious materials facility in Cleburne Texas following the closing of a US$124.5M financing.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"W. Douglas Eaton"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information concerning Strategic or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.strategicmetalsltd.com or contact:

Corporate Information

Strategic Metals Ltd.

W. Douglas Eaton

President and C.E.O.

Tel: (604) 688-2568

Investor Inquiries

Richard Drechsler

V.P. Communications

Tel: (604) 687-2522

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com

https://www.strategicmetalsltd.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Strategic Metals Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/strategic-metals-ggl-resources-property-transaction-approved-by-shareholders-1214967