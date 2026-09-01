Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Milliardenmarkt? Dieser Small Cap positioniert sich jetzt mittendrin
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DYQW | ISIN: CA36171B3002 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GGL RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GGL RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
01.09.2026 13:38 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GGL Resources Corp. - Strategic Metals Ltd. Property Transaction Approved by Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV:GGL) ("GGL" or the "Company") announces that at special meetings of the shareholders of each of GGL and Strategic Metals Ltd. ("Strategic") (TSXV:SMD) held on August 31, 2026, the disinterested shareholders of each of GGL and Strategic approved the mineral property option transactions announced by GGL on July 27, 2026.

As previously announced, GGL was granted a two-staged option to acquire up to a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the Hopper, Kluane, Batt, and Moraine mineral properties (the "Properties"), all located in the southwestern Yukon Territory. As Strategic holds 30.35% of the GGL issued share capital, the transaction is a "related party" transaction as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 and the TSX Venture Exchange policies, and required the approval of the "disinterested shareholders" of each of GGL and Strategic.

The transaction remains subject to GGL completing a share consolidation at a ratio equal to four (4) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share and TSX Venture Exchange final acceptance.

The specific terms of the option granted to GGL to acquire a 100% interest in the Properties is as set out in the July 27, 2026 GGL news release.

Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Also approved at the Annual General and Special ("AGSM") meeting held on August 31, 2026, the shareholders approved the election of the slated directors of the Company.

Returning directors are William Barclay, David Kelsch, Matthew A.T. Turner, and Elizabeth G. Wallinger. Shareholders also voted in favor of the re-appointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the annual ratification of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

About GGL Resources Corp.

GGL is a seasoned, Canadian-based junior exploration company, focused on the exploration and advancement of under evaluated mineral assets in politically stable, mining friendly jurisdictions. The Company owns the McConnell Project, which hosts mesothermal gold veins and an under explored porphyry copper-gold prospect in the Kemess District of north-central British Columbia. The Company has optioned the vein portion of its 100% owned and optioned claims in the Gold Point district of the prolific Walker Lane Trend, Nevada. The Gold Point claims cover several gold-silver veins, five of which host past producing high-grade mines, as well as an exciting new Cu-Mo-Au porphyry target. GGL also holds diamond royalties on mineral leases adjacent to the Gahcho Kué diamond mine and southwest of the Ekati diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David Kelsch"

President, Chief Operating Officer, and Director

For further information concerning GGL Resources Corp. or its various exploration projects, please visit our website at www.gglresourcescorp.com or contact:

Investor Inquiries

Corporate Information

Richard Drechsler

Linda Knight

Corporate Communications

Corporate Secretary

Tel: (604) 687-2522

Tel: (604) 688-0546

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

info@gglresourcescorp.com

rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com


Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: GGL Resources Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ggl-resources-corp.-strategic-metals-ltd.-property-transaction-approved-by-shareh-1215047

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.