GGL Resources Corp. - Strategic Metals Ltd. Property Transaction Approved by Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV:GGL) ("GGL" or the "Company") announces that at special meetings of the shareholders of each of GGL and Strategic Metals Ltd. ("Strategic") (TSXV:SMD) held on August 31, 2026, the disinterested shareholders of each of GGL and Strategic approved the mineral property option transactions announced by GGL on July 27, 2026.

As previously announced, GGL was granted a two-staged option to acquire up to a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the Hopper, Kluane, Batt, and Moraine mineral properties (the "Properties"), all located in the southwestern Yukon Territory. As Strategic holds 30.35% of the GGL issued share capital, the transaction is a "related party" transaction as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 and the TSX Venture Exchange policies, and required the approval of the "disinterested shareholders" of each of GGL and Strategic.

The transaction remains subject to GGL completing a share consolidation at a ratio equal to four (4) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share and TSX Venture Exchange final acceptance.

The specific terms of the option granted to GGL to acquire a 100% interest in the Properties is as set out in the July 27, 2026 GGL news release.

Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Also approved at the Annual General and Special ("AGSM") meeting held on August 31, 2026, the shareholders approved the election of the slated directors of the Company.

Returning directors are William Barclay, David Kelsch, Matthew A.T. Turner, and Elizabeth G. Wallinger. Shareholders also voted in favor of the re-appointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the annual ratification of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

About GGL Resources Corp.

GGL is a seasoned, Canadian-based junior exploration company, focused on the exploration and advancement of under evaluated mineral assets in politically stable, mining friendly jurisdictions. The Company owns the McConnell Project, which hosts mesothermal gold veins and an under explored porphyry copper-gold prospect in the Kemess District of north-central British Columbia. The Company has optioned the vein portion of its 100% owned and optioned claims in the Gold Point district of the prolific Walker Lane Trend, Nevada. The Gold Point claims cover several gold-silver veins, five of which host past producing high-grade mines, as well as an exciting new Cu-Mo-Au porphyry target. GGL also holds diamond royalties on mineral leases adjacent to the Gahcho Kué diamond mine and southwest of the Ekati diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David Kelsch"

President, Chief Operating Officer, and Director

For further information concerning GGL Resources Corp. or its various exploration projects, please visit our website at www.gglresourcescorp.com or contact:

Investor Inquiries Corporate Information Richard Drechsler Linda Knight Corporate Communications Corporate Secretary Tel: (604) 687-2522 Tel: (604) 688-0546 NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522 info@gglresourcescorp.com rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: GGL Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ggl-resources-corp.-strategic-metals-ltd.-property-transaction-approved-by-shareh-1215047