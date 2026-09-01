Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC) (OTCQB: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report a significant expansion in the size of the Kinkaid, Nevada porphyry copper-gold-silver project, located east of Hawthorne in Nevada's Walker Lane belt, as a result of the identification of strong copper-bearing mineralization in outcrop at several locations over a promising new porphyry copper target within the...

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