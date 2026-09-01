Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL. UN) ("Vital Infrastructure" or the "REIT") today announced that it has entered into a $500 million senior unsecured corporate credit facility maturing in August 2031 (the "Unsecured Credit Facility"). The Unsecured Credit Facility was arranged through a syndicate of three banks, with RBC Capital Markets acting as Administrative Agent and Sole Lead Arranger, and RBC Capital Markets, The Bank of...

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