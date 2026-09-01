Novonix Ltd.: NOVONIX Selected for South Korea-U.S. Infrastructure Initiative

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) ("NOVONIX" or the "Company"), a leading battery materials company, welcomes the announcement by the Republic of Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport ("MOLIT") and the Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation ("KIND") that the Company's Riverside synthetic graphite AAM manufacturing project has been selected for inclusion in a South Korea-U.S. government-led infrastructure initiative designed to connect major U.S. projects with Korean companies, investors and strategic financing partners.

As part of the initiative, MOLIT and KIND introduced a select group of U.S. projects to Korean construction companies, trading firms and infrastructure investors through a dedicated seminar in Seoul on August 27th. NOVONIX's Riverside project was included among approximately ten projects identified through high-level discussions between the U.S. and Korean governments.

The program is intended to convert government-to-government cooperation into commercial opportunities by connecting project developers with Korean industry participants, financial institutions and public agencies. The Korean government has also indicated it will support interested participants through coordinated "Team Korea" partnerships and KIND's strategic financial support capabilities.

"We are honored that the Riverside project has been selected for review as part of this significant Korea-U.S. infrastructure initiative," said Mike O'Kronley, Chief Executive Officer of NOVONIX. "The inclusion of Riverside in this program provides an opportunity to introduce our project to leading Korean companies and institutions as we continue advancing one of North America's most important battery materials manufacturing platforms. We are particularly encouraged by the collaborative approach being taken by MOLIT and KIND, including the potential to connect projects with strategic partners and financing resources that can help accelerate development."

The Riverside project was presented alongside a limited number of other U.S. infrastructure and industrial development opportunities identified through ongoing cooperation between the United States and Korean governments. Through the initiative, Korean companies will evaluate potential participation opportunities while KIND and other public agencies work to facilitate project development, strategic partnerships and financing support.

Original Korean announcement: https://n.news.naver.com/article/016/0002688574'sid=101

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX is building a resilient North American battery materials supply chain to reduce risk and support U.S. energy independence. Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the company produces high-performance synthetic graphite anode materials for lithium-ion batteries, serving energy storage, electric vehicles, and industrial markets. Through proprietary technologies and expanding manufacturing capacity, NOVONIX is scaling critical battery materials to meet growing global demand.



To learn more, visit us at www.novonixgroup.com or on LinkedIn and X



For NOVONIX Limited

Investors: ir@novonixgroup.com

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