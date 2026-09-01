Aben Gold Corp.: Aben Gold Provides Drill Program Update at Justin Gold-Tungsten Project

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM: (OTCID: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: ML1: ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the fully funded 2026 diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Justin Gold-Tungsten Project in southeastern Yukon Territory, approximately 25 kilometres from the past-producing Cantung Mine.
As of the August 30, 2026, daily field report, the Company has completed 766 metres of diamond drilling over 21 operating days, averaging 35.0 metres per day. A total of 785 core samples has been collected to date. The 2026 program is planned for approximately 1,300 metres. Visual massive sulphides and ultraviolet indication of WO3. - see image 1 and 2.
First Hole Cut and Sent for Assay
Cutting of hole JN26-001 has been completed. The 341 samples from JN26-001 were dispatched on August 26, 2026, and submitted to Bureau Veritas for assay. Samples from JN26-002 (227 samples) and JN26-003 (217 samples) are being prepared for a subsequent dispatch.
Image 1 - JN26-001 159.3-173m Ultraviolet Light
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Program Progress
Three holes have been completed at the POW Zone, and a fourth hole is underway:
- JN26-001 - Completed August 13, 2026, to a final depth of 265.3 metres (planned end-of-hole 250 metres). Started August 8, 2026. 341 samples collected.
- JN26-002 - Completed August 21, 2026, to a final depth of 207.35 metres. Started August 13, 2026. 227 samples collected.
- JN26-003 - Completed August 29, 2026, to a final depth of 250.05 Logging is complete. 217 samples outlined to date. The company is looking at labs that may accommodate rush analysis for JN26-003 samples.
The current hole, JN26-004, is underway from the current pad 2, to follow up on observable scheelite mineralization drilled in JN26-003.
Image 2 - JN26-003 140.30m Ultraviolet Light
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Riley Trimble, President and CEO of Aben Gold, commented: "The 2026 drill program at Justin is advancing well. We have three holes complete, a fourth hole underway at POW, and the first hole already cut and sent to the lab. Getting JN26-001 into the assay queue quickly is a priority so we can begin receiving results during what is surely a busy fall season for labs. We look forward to updating shareholders as assays are received."
Image 3 - Justin Camp August 2026
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Image 4 - Project Location and Target Zones
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Aben Gold Corp. Engages Independent Trading Group as Market Maker
Aben Gold Corp. also announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.
Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$6,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company-
About Independent Trading Group
Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.
Qualified Person:
Milosz Mielniczuk, B.Sc. P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Gold, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Aben Gold:
Aben Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold and tungsten exploration company with exploration projects in the Yukon Territory and British Columbia. The Company's flagship, the 7,400-hectare, 100% owned Justin Gold Tungsten Project is located adjacent to Seabridge Gold's 3 Aces Project in the southeast Yukon within the Tombstone Gold-Tungsten Belt and broader Tintina Gold Province.
The Company's goal is to increase shareholder value through new discoveries and developing exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.
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For further information on Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM), visit our Company's website at www.abengold.com-
ABEN GOLD CORP.
"Riley Trimble"
______________________
Riley Trimble
President & CEO
For further information contact:
Aben Gold Corp.
Riley Trimble, President & CEO
Telephone: 604-639-3852
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@abengold.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.