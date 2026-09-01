Aben Gold Corp.: Aben Gold Provides Drill Program Update at Justin Gold-Tungsten Project

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM : (OTCID: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: ML1 : ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the fully funded 2026 diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Justin Gold-Tungsten Project in southeastern Yukon Territory, approximately 25 kilometres from the past-producing Cantung Mine.



As of the August 30, 2026, daily field report, the Company has completed 766 metres of diamond drilling over 21 operating days, averaging 35.0 metres per day. A total of 785 core samples has been collected to date. The 2026 program is planned for approximately 1,300 metres. Visual massive sulphides and ultraviolet indication of WO3. - see image 1 and 2.



First Hole Cut and Sent for Assay



Cutting of hole JN26-001 has been completed. The 341 samples from JN26-001 were dispatched on August 26, 2026, and submitted to Bureau Veritas for assay. Samples from JN26-002 (227 samples) and JN26-003 (217 samples) are being prepared for a subsequent dispatch.

Image 1 - JN26-001 159.3-173m Ultraviolet Light





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Program Progress

Three holes have been completed at the POW Zone, and a fourth hole is underway:

JN26-001 - Completed August 13, 2026, to a final depth of 265.3 metres (planned end-of-hole 250 metres). Started August 8, 2026. 341 samples collected.





JN26-002 - Completed August 21, 2026, to a final depth of 207.35 metres. Started August 13, 2026. 227 samples collected.

JN26-003 - Completed August 29, 2026, to a final depth of 250.05 Logging is complete. 217 samples outlined to date. The company is looking at labs that may accommodate rush analysis for JN26-003 samples.

The current hole, JN26-004, is underway from the current pad 2, to follow up on observable scheelite mineralization drilled in JN26-003.

Image 2 - JN26-003 140.30m Ultraviolet Light



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Riley Trimble, President and CEO of Aben Gold, commented: "The 2026 drill program at Justin is advancing well. We have three holes complete, a fourth hole underway at POW, and the first hole already cut and sent to the lab. Getting JN26-001 into the assay queue quickly is a priority so we can begin receiving results during what is surely a busy fall season for labs. We look forward to updating shareholders as assays are received."







Image 3 - Justin Camp August 2026



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Image 4 - Project Location and Target Zones



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