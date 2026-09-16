Aben Gold Corp.: Aben Gold Completes 2026 Drill Program at Justin Gold-Tungsten Project

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM : (OTCID: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: ML1 : ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2026 diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Justin Gold-Tungsten Project in southeastern Yukon Territory, approximately 25 kilometres from the past-producing Cantung Mine.

As of September 13, 2026, the Company has completed 1,390.9 metres of diamond drilling in eight holes over 36 operating days. The program exceeded the original plan of approximately 1,300 metres in six holes. A total of 1,464 samples have been collected and shipped to Bureau Veritas and Actlabs for analytical work.



Program Summary



Drilling tested both priority target areas: the POW Zone gold-tungsten system and the Lost Ace high-grade gold target.

Hole ID Zone Start Complete Final Depth (m) Samples* JN26-001 POW Aug 8 Aug 13 265.30 341 JN26-002 POW Aug 13 Aug 21 207.35 227 JN26-003 POW Aug 21 Aug 29 250.05 217 JN26-004 POW Aug 29 Sep 4 263.30 241 JN26-005 Lost Ace Sep 4 Sep 6 72.00 71 JN26-006 Lost Ace Sep 6 Sep 7 64.00 69 JN26-007 Lost Ace Sep 7 Sep 9 71.00 80 JN26-008 POW Sep 9 Sep 13 197.45 218 Total 1,390.9 1,464*

*Sample numbers include quality control samples (blanks, standards and duplicates).

Five holes were completed at the POW Zone and three holes at the Lost Ace Zone. Core cutting and sampling are continuing at site, with cutting of JN26-007 underway.



Assay Status

JN26-001 (341 samples) was shipped August 26, 2026 and received by Bureau Veritas the same day.

JN26-002 (227 samples) was shipped August 31, 2026 and received by Bureau Veritas the same day.

JN26-003 (217 samples) were shipped September 9, 2026 and submitted to Kamloops Actlabs since they could accommodate a rush analysis.

Samples from JN26-004 through JN26-008 are being prepared for subsequent dispatches. Assay results will be released as they are received, reviewed, and interpreted.



Riley Trimble, President and CEO of Aben Gold, commented: "Completing 1,390 metres across eight holes, above our original 1,300-metre plan, is a strong finish to the 2026 season at Justin. We drilled both POW and Lost Ace, and sent the first two holes into the lab earlier in the program, and have now sent JN26-003 on a rush basis. Our focus turns to receiving assays and using this new dataset to plan the next phase of work."



The 2026 program was designed to test continuity and depth of gold-tungsten mineralization at the POW Zone and high-grade, structurally-controlled gold mineralization at Lost Ace. As previously disclosed, massive sulphides and ultraviolet indication of scheelite (WO3) were observed in POW Zone core during the program. Visual observations are not a substitute for assay results.

Image 1 - JN26-003 140.02-148.52m Ultraviolet Light

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Milosz Mielniczuk, VP Exploration and Qualified Person of Aben Gold, commented: "We are thrilled to have completed the 2026 program safely and efficiently. I would like to extend a big thank you to the contractors who made this possible: Empire Drilling, Summit Air, Matrix, and Axiom. It was a pleasure working alongside you all, and we look forward to the 2027 season."

Image 2 - Justin Camp August 2026

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Image 3 - Project Location and Target Zones

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About the Justin Gold-Tungsten Project

The Justin Project covers approximately 7,400 hectares and is 100% owned by Aben Gold. It is in the Tombstone Gold-Tungsten Belt and broader Tintina Gold Province of southeastern Yukon, adjacent to Seabridge Gold's 3 Aces Project.

Historical drilling at the POW Zone includes 1.25 g/t Au over 60.0 metres, including 2.47 g/t Au over 21.0 metres, in JN11-009, and 2.52 g/t Au with 29.53 g/t Ag over 12.0 metres in JN11-010, with subsequent tungsten re-assays returning 0.25% WO3 over the same 12.0 metre interval in JN11-010. See News Releases: October 16, 2014 and November 17, 2011

Lost Ace is a separate high-grade gold target where historical trench sampling returned 20.8 g/t Au over 4.4 metres and 88.2 g/t Au over 1.0 metre. See News Release: January 14, 2019

Qualified Person:

Milosz Mielniczuk, B.Sc. P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Gold, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Aben Gold:

The Company's goal is to increase shareholder value through new discoveries and developing exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

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For further information on Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM), visit our Company's website at www.abengold.com -

ABEN GOLD CORP.

"Riley Trimble"

______________________

Riley Trimble

President & CEO

For further information contact:

Aben Gold Corp.

Riley Trimble, President & CEO

Telephone: 604-639-3852

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@abengold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.