Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc.: Bitcoin Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Revenue and Raises Full-Year 2026 Revenue Outlook

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: BCBC) ("Bitcoin Bancorp" or the "Company"), the holder of foundational patents for Bitcoin ATMs today announced second quarter 2026 operating update and updated full-year 2026 revenue guidance.

Based on the second quarter revenues, current operating trends and early third-quarter activity, the Company is again providing updated guidance anticipating full-year 2026 revenue between $5.4 million and $5.5 million. This would represent more than double the revenue reported in fiscal year 2025, and an approximate 20% - increase over previous revenue guidance, should management continue to successfully implement the Company's expansion strategy.

Management previously raised its revenue outlook for 2026 and anticipates third quarter revenue to also be strong. "Delivering on results with the acceleration of our top line revenue is the company's main focus," said Eric Noveshen, Director of Bitcoin Bancorp. "We are not done with our aggressive expansion plans."

Bitcoin Bancorp stated that current revenue is primarily generated through transaction activity across its cryptocurrency ATM and financial services network. The Company continues to increase utilization and enhance customer experience. The Company's retail-focused deployment strategy emphasizes high-traffic retail environments, including established regional and national convenience store operators. This is evident with the Bitcoin Bancorp's initial rollout in Texas, which continues to expand via its multi-phase deployment plan, along with its entry into the California, Los Angeles, marketplace. Management is confident that its deployment strategy will help enable scalable, multi-location deployment and accessible consumer entry points into digital assets across the country.

"Transaction activity and new revenue streams accelerated during the second quarter. The company has made a significant capex investment during the first quarter and that trend continues today," said Eric Noveshen, Director of Bitcoin Bancorp. "We continue to invest and expand into key markets to increase transaction activity."

The Company is also integrating additional revenue streams through its collaboration with Tangem. This partnership will help enable users to store digital assets directly to hardware wallets at the point of transaction. Management believes increasing demand for seamless fiat-to-digital conversion will continue to support adoption; particularly as security measures continue to be enhanced.

In parallel, Bitcoin Bancorp continues to advance its intellectual property strategy. While licensing revenue was not material in 2025, management stated that the Company has established initial commercial relationships and expects additional opportunities to emerge as the network footprint expands. As the Company scales its network and deepens its market presence, management expects to pursue licensing and royalty opportunities that have the potential to become highly lucrative revenue streams.

Management indicated that they would remain focused on balancing continued investment in network growth with long-term operational scalability, revenue expansion, and shareholder value creation.

About Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: BCBC) is a diversified digital asset infrastructure and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) company focused on expanding secure retail access to cryptocurrency and next-generation financial services through licensed Bitcoin ATM networks, blockchain technologies, and Web 3.0-enabled platforms. As previously announced- Bitcoin Bancorp, through its wholly owned subsidiary First Bitcoin Capital LLC, owns and exclusively licenses foundational intellectual property related to Bitcoin ATMs, including U.S. Patent Nos. US9135787B1 and US1033220XXX. Bitcoin Bancorp owns Bitcoin ATMs that are operated by licensed third-party operators within the jurisdictions in which they reside, forming a growing network of compliant retail access points for digital assets across convenience-store and retail environments. Bitcoin Bancorp is committed to advancing blockchain-enabled financial infrastructure through secure technology platforms, strategic retail partnerships, and responsible operating standards. Bitcoin Bancorp is not licensed as a bank in the United States and does not provide custody or banking services.

Shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our OTC Markets' disclosures, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with our email subscribers and the public about Bitcoin Bancorp, services, and other related information. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage shareholders, the media, and others interested in Bitcoin Bancorp to review the information we post on Bitcoin Bancorp's social media channels listed below. This list may be updated from time to time.



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Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change at some point in the future. However, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "anticipate," "anticipates," "believes," "belief," "envision," "expects," "expect," "intend," "plans," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking.

Contact us: contact@BitcoinBancorp.com

SOURCE: Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. f/k/a Bullet Blockchain, Inc.