Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc.: Bitcoin Bancorp Named Successful Bidder for Key Bitcoin Depot Assets

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: BCBC) ("Bitcoin Bancorp" or the "Company"), a diversified digital asset infrastructure and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) development company and holder of foundational U.S. patents related to Bitcoin ATMs, today announced that it has been designated as a successful bidder for certain key assets of Bitcoin Depot Inc. and its affiliated debtors in Chapter 11 proceedings pending before the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Under multiple agreements with Bitcoin Depot, Bitcoin Bancorp is acquiring assets that include approximately 2,446 Bitcoin ATM kiosks, associated floorspace agreements, parts inventory, intellectual property, trademarks, patents, the BitcoinDepot.com domain name and other related digital assets. The transactions were approved by the Bankruptcy Court pursuant to Section 363 of the U. S. Bankruptcy Code, under which the court-approved sales provide for acquired assets to be transferred free and clear of interests in such property, subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable Sale Order(s).

Certain portions of the transactions have already closed, and Bitcoin Bancorp is in the process of taking possession of acquired assets pursuant to the Court's Sale Orders. Final closings remain subject to customary closing conditions. The Company currently expects the remaining closings to be completed during the upcoming quarter and expects the acquired assets to be reflected in future Company reports.

Bitcoin Depot, founded in 2016, developed into one of North America's largest Bitcoin ATM operators and among the largest globally. According to Bitcoin Depot Inc.'s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Bitcoin Depot operated approximately 9,700 owned and leased kiosks across 48 U.S. states, 10 Canadian provinces and six Australian states, in addition to its BDCheckout product at approximately 16,300 retail locations. From its inception in July 2016 through December 31, 2025, Bitcoin Depot reported completing more than 4.0 million user transactions representing approximately $3.4 billion in total transaction value.

Bitcoin Bancorp believes the acquired assets could accelerate the expansion of its Bitcoin ATM infrastructure while adding technology, intellectual property and digital brand assets that complement its existing portfolio. The acquired intellectual property is expected to complement Bitcoin Bancorp's subsidiary's existing U.S. patents, identified as US9135787B1 and US1033220XXX, while the BitcoinDepot.com domain and related digital properties would expand the Company's online presence and customer reach.

The addition of 2,446 kiosks and related agreements could also provide Bitcoin Bancorp with a more capital-efficient path to expanding its physical infrastructure than deploying an equivalent footprint entirely through organic development. The Company believes this approach could shorten the time required to expand its network while reducing the capital and operational resources that would otherwise be required to build comparable infrastructure from the ground up.

"These transactions represent an important inflection point for Bitcoin Bancorp," said Eric Noveshen, Executive Vice-President of Bitcoin Bancorp. "Acquiring established Bitcoin ATM infrastructure, intellectual property and digital assets through the bankruptcy process could materially accelerate our business strategy compared with building an equivalent platform entirely through organic expansion. We believe this provides Bitcoin Bancorp with an opportunity to shorten the company's developmental timeline, the ability to deploy capital more efficiently and strengthen both the scale of the physical network and digital presence as we integrate these assets."

Bitcoin Bancorp expects the acquired assets, once integrated, to support broader geographic access to Bitcoin ATM services, additional infrastructure for cash-to-Bitcoin transactions, technology and operational improvements, and longer-term product development connecting physical retail infrastructure with digital asset services. The Company intends to maintain its focus on compliant, transparent and user-friendly access to Bitcoin and other digital assets.

While the broader Bitcoin ATM and cryptocurrency industry continues to evolve amid increasing regulatory oversight and industry consolidation, Bitcoin Bancorp continues to believe that those conditions may create opportunities for operators with infrastructure, intellectual property, compliance capabilities and efficient cost structures. The Company intends to continue evaluating opportunities that support scalable Bitcoin ATM infrastructure and complimentary business opportunities while maintaining its focus on regulatory adherence and shareholder value.

About Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: BCBC) is a diversified digital asset infrastructure and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) company focused on expanding secure retail access to cryptocurrency and next-generation financial services through licensed Bitcoin ATM networks, blockchain technologies, and Web 3.0-enabled platforms. As previously announced- Bitcoin Bancorp, through its wholly owned subsidiary First Bitcoin Capital LLC, owns and exclusively licenses foundational intellectual property related to Bitcoin ATMs, including U.S. Patent Nos. US9135787B1 and US1033220XXX. Bitcoin Bancorp owns Bitcoin ATMs that are operated by licensed third-party operators within the jurisdictions in which they reside, forming a growing network of compliant retail access points for digital assets across convenience-store and retail environments. Bitcoin Bancorp is committed to advancing blockchain-enabled financial infrastructure through secure technology platforms, strategic retail partnerships, and responsible operating standards. Bitcoin Bancorp is not licensed as a bank in the United States and does not provide custody or banking services.

Shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our OTC Markets' disclosures, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with our email subscribers and the public about Bitcoin Bancorp, services, and other related information. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage shareholders, the media, and others interested in Bitcoin Bancorp to review the information we post on Bitcoin Bancorp's social media channels listed below. This list may be updated from time to time.

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Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change at some point in the future. However, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "anticipate," "anticipates," "believes," "belief," "envision," "expects," "expect," "intend," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking.

Contact us: contact@BitcoinBancorp.com

SOURCE: Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. f/k/a Bullet Blockchain, Inc.