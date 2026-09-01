

BONN (dpa-AFX) - German logistics major DHL Group announced Tuesday that the listed parent company will now be called as DHL AG following completion of its corporate reorganization, effective September 1.



Further, Deutsche Post AG, the listed German mail and parcel business unit, will continue to be the domestc unit, but its shares will become the DHL AG shares, representing ownership in the parent company.



The new corporate structure follows the resolution approved by the Annual General Meeting in May, and aligns the Group's legal organization more closely with its international business footprint.



In the new structure, DHL AG assumes responsibility for the strategic management, governance, and cross-divisional functions of the globally operating Group. Its five divisions, such as Express, Global Forwarding, Supply Chain, eCommerce, and Post & Parcel Germany, are structured as separate legal entities.



DHL noted that Post & Parcel Germany, which will continue to operate under the name Deutsche Post AG, will also serve as a key pillar of DHL Group's e-commerce growth strategy.



For German customers, Deutsche Post will continue to deliver letters and parcels, and its retail outlets, automated postal stations, parcel lockers, and mailboxes will remain in place, along with products, services, and customer contacts.



Nikola Hagleitner, Board Member for Post & Parcel Germany, stated, 'We are modernizing our corporate structure, strengthening the Group's global orientation, and creating the foundation for future growth.'



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