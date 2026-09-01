Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Bell Copper Corporation (TSXV: BCU) (OTCQB: BCUFF) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") announces that, at the Company's Annual and Special General Meeting of shareholders held by teleconference on Thursday, August 27, 2026 (the "ASGM"), a total of 46,407,872 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 32. 058% of the Company's issued share capital. At the ASGM, all incumbent directors, being Dr. Timothy Marsh, Ms. Annie Storey and...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...