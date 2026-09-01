NextTrip Chairman Converts Approximately $3.5 Million of Company Debt into Long-Term Equity

Co-Founder and Chairman Don Monaco converts Company indebtedness into preferred equity convertible at $3.88 per common share

Investment reflects continued support from NextTrip insiders and core founding investors as Company transitions from its buy-and-build phase to execution, monetization and scale

SUNRISE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us"), a technology-forward travel and media company operating at the intersection of media and travel, today announced that Co-Founder and Chairman Don Monaco has converted approximately $3.5 million of indebtedness outstanding under a revolving credit facility he previously provided to the Company into preferred equity of NextTrip, convertible into common stock at a conversion price of $3.88 per share, subject to the terms of the preferred security.

The revolving credit facility was established in 2025 and provided NextTrip with working and growth capital as the Company pursued its acquisition, technology development and platform expansion strategy. Monaco's conversion of the outstanding indebtedness into a long-term equity position eliminates the corresponding debt obligation and further aligns his investment with NextTrip shareholders as the Company enters its next stage of development.

The transaction also continues a history of financial support for NextTrip from its founders, directors and core founding investors, who have provided capital throughout the Company's development and expansion.

NextTrip believes it has now substantially completed the initial buy-and-build phase of its strategy, during which the Company assembled and integrated a portfolio of travel businesses, media assets, technology platforms, content and distribution capabilities. Management's focus is increasingly shifting toward execution, monetization and scale across those assets, with an emphasis on growing travel transactions, media advertising and sponsorship revenue, expanding distribution and deploying technology designed to connect travel inspiration directly to commerce.

Don Monaco, Co-Founder and Chairman of NextTrip, commented, "I have supported NextTrip with capital because I believe in the long-term opportunity we are building. Converting approximately $3.5 million advanced to the Company from debt into equity reflects my continued commitment to NextTrip and my confidence in the direction of the business. We have invested considerable time and capital assembling the pieces of this platform, and I believe the opportunity ahead is increasingly about execution, bringing those assets together, scaling the business and demonstrating their value through operating performance."

Bill Kerby, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NextTrip, added, "The support Don and our core founding investors have provided has been instrumental in allowing us to build NextTrip into the company it is today. Over the past few years, we have acquired and developed the travel businesses, media properties, technology and distribution infrastructure we believe are necessary to create a differentiated Content-to-Commerce platform. We are now moving beyond much of that initial build phase and increasingly concentrating our resources on execution, revenue growth and monetization."

Kerby continued, "Our objective is to connect a growing audience of travel consumers with the ability to discover, plan and ultimately book travel across the NextTrip ecosystem. With JOURNY TV's expanding global media distribution, our advertising and sponsorship capabilities, travel booking platforms and emerging Agentic-AI tools, we believe we have assembled the foundation to pursue that opportunity at increasing scale."

NextTrip's integrated model is designed to connect consumers across the travel journey, from discovery and inspiration through planning and booking. JOURNY TV's growing travel media ecosystem has an estimated reach of approximately 250 million viewers across 80 countries, providing NextTrip with a broad distribution platform that the Company is working to connect with its integrated travel technology, booking capabilities and AI-driven tools to create measurable commercial opportunities.

The Company's portfolio includes travel media, luxury and leisure booking, group travel, cruise, advisor-focused technology, creator-led commerce and AI-enabled travel tools. Management believes the integration of these capabilities provides multiple potential revenue channels while supporting NextTrip's broader strategy of connecting media engagement and travel inspiration directly to transaction and fulfillment.

"Our interests as founders remain closely aligned with those of our shareholders," Monaco added. "The objective is not simply to own a collection of travel and media assets. It is to demonstrate what those assets can produce together. As NextTrip moves into this next stage, our focus is on execution, scale and building sustainable long-term shareholder value."

Additional information regarding the conversion transaction, including the terms of the preferred security, is available in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About NextTrip

NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) is a technology-forward travel and media company defining the intersection of media, travel, and the creator economy. Through its owned media platforms, including JOURNY TV and TravelMagazine.com, its recently acquired controlling interest in YADA Commerce Inc., a licensed TikTok Partner Agency specializing in creator recruitment, audience development, affiliate commerce, livestream commerce, and creator monetization, and NextTrip's proprietary travel technology stack, NextTrip delivers an integrated content-to-commerce ecosystem that connects travel discovery directly to transaction and fulfillment.

The Company operates a portfolio of travel brands and platforms, including Five Star Alliance, a global luxury hotel and resort booking platform; NXT2.0, its proprietary booking and payments engine; and NextTrip Groups (formally TA Pipeline), a purpose-built group travel and meetings booking platform serving travel advisors, suppliers, and destination partners. Together, these assets enable frictionless booking across luxury FIT (Flexible Independent Travel), group travel, destination weddings, conferences, live events, and concierge-managed experiences, supported by flexible payment options such as PayDlay.

By combining premium video storytelling, creator-led social commerce, and integrated booking technology, NextTrip enables consumers to move seamlessly from inspiration to booking, while providing creators, destinations, brands, and travel partners with measurable audience engagement, demand generation, and conversion opportunities.

For more information, visit www.nexttrip.com and investors.nexttrip.com. Follow us on Linkedin and on X.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, and assumptions and predictions about future activities are all forward-looking statements. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential(ly)," "continue," "forecast," "predict," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology.

The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to it on the date hereof, but the Company cannot provide assurances that these assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct or that the Company will take any action that the Company may presently be planning. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or experience may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory policies, available cash resources, competition from other similar businesses, and market and general economic factors.

Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

NextTrip, Inc.

Richard Marshall

Director of Corporate Development

Richard.Marshall@NextTrip.com

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Jérôme Cliche

Oncore Network LLC

Phone: +1-302-488-9830

Email: IR@oncorenetwork.com

SOURCE: NextTrip, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nexttrip-chairman-converts-approximately-3.5-million-of-company-1214704