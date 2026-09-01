Sekur Private Data Ltd.: Sekur Private Data Provides Progress Update Through CEO Letter to Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC AND MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Sekur Private Data, Ltd. , a Swiss-hosted defense communications and cybersecurity company purpose-built for defense, intelligence community, government, and enterprise clients, (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide a shareholder update on its past six months activities:

Dear Shareholders,

This year we set out to pivot the company to a better path to profitability - moving from a consumer privacy market that competes on price, to the customers whose need is most acute: government, defense and intelligence organizations, and the executives whose communications are actively targeted. The move started in the past twelve months and is now fully complete. Here is a summary of the last six months activities:

What we built

In February our portfolio was listed on the GSA Multiple Award Schedule through i3ICS (Contract 47QTCA18D0089), giving federal, state and local agencies a pre-competed path to purchase Sekur. In May we signed a defense distribution agreement with Elyon International, an SBA-certified woman-owned and veteran-owned small business with nearly thirty years of mission support experience, and in June a consumer demand partnership with AdRevv. We demonstrated live encrypted calling to invited defense and special operations guests in May and introduced our Controlled Unclassified Information capabilities to the Intelligence Community at the DIA's DoDIIS Worldwide Conference in August.

New website launched

In May we launched a rebuilt corporate website at https://sekur.com restructured to reflect our focus on high-net-worth individuals, corporations, and government, defense, intelligence and law enforcement agencies.Our investor relations website is now part of the new corporate site in this section https://sekur.com/en/company/investors .

Leadership and advisory appointments.

Selling into the defense and intelligence community requires people who understand how these organizations actually buy. Over four months in 2026 we announced the following appointments - serious people who joined because they believe the problem is real and they have validated our solutions:

April 7 - Philip A. Oakley , appointed to the Strategic Advisory Board. A decorated intelligence professional and entrepreneur holding TS/SCI clearance, with dual master's degrees in Strategic Intelligence and National Security from the Joint Military Intelligence College and the Naval War College, and sixteen years in federal technology sales across a group of companies accounting for more than US$1.6 billion in sales.

April 7 - Kenneth D. Rogers , appointed to the Strategic Advisory Board. A senior government and technology executive who served in Deputy CIO and IT comptroller roles at the U.S. State Department, overseeing an approximately US$1.3 billion budget and a US$3.8 billion IT portfolio, and leading enterprise IT strategy and acquisitions.

April 20 - John T. Lewis , appointed Chief Technology Officer and Strategic Advisory Board member. A 34-year veteran of the CIA's Senior Intelligence Service and a Trailblazer Medal recipient, with deep expertise in secure systems and RF technologies.

April 29 - Lt. Gen. Raymond Palumbo, U.S. Army (Ret.) , appointed Chairman of the Strategic Advisory Board. Former Director for Defense Intelligence and commander of the Pentagon's ISR Task Force, following a distinguished career in special operations.

June 18 - Nathan R. Price , appointed Special Advisor for Diplomacy and Intelligence. A former U.S. State Department foreign affairs analyst with over a decade of diplomatic experience, most of it in the Bureau of Intelligence and Research, who supported the final negotiations that ended the U.S. war in Afghanistan. A graduate of Georgetown University's Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service.

June 23 - Annette L. Redmond , appointed to the Strategic Advisory Board. A 40-year career across the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense and the Department of State, most recently as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Intelligence Policy and Coordination in the State Department's Bureau of Intelligence and Research from September 2019 until her retirement in December 2023.

July 7 - Chief Master Sergeant (Ret.) Rafael Beltran , appointed to the OpsTech Special Advisory Board. Former SOCOM Senior Technical Advisor to the CIO/J6 and executive communications chief.

Other distinguished advisors are being added this year, to expand our reach in several sectors, nationally and internationally. Visit our new website section for Leadership for updates.

SekurOne. Our integrated platform - encrypted voice, video, email, messaging and VPN on our proprietary HeliX architecture - completed its first domestic and international encrypted calls this year, and paid beta clients onboard in September. SekurOne is ready for commercial launch on iOS and web in the first week of October at US$300 per month, with Android following in the first week of November, and conferencing and video completing the platform by the end of December.

Built in-house

We built encrypted voice across every major operating system on our own architecture rather than on licensed components - work that competitors relying on third-party stacks have not done. Defense and intelligence buyers evaluate a platform once, and we intend to arrive with one that performs.

On our numbers

In July we reported average revenue per user up 25% month over month as premium subscribers replaced legacy accounts. That is real progress, and it is also a ratio: it rises when we replace low-priced accounts and when those accounts simply leave. Our total revenue has declined during this transition, because we are shedding legacy subscribers faster than we are adding premium ones. That is the expected shape of this kind of shift. We expect revenues to increase as we start selling SekurOne licenses in Q4 2026, along with the continued replacement of legacy lower priced clients with premium clients.

Capital

We closed a non-brokered private placement of US$1,205,560 in January, with directors and officers participating alongside shareholders. In June we announced a further non-brokered placement of up to US$1,400,000, priced at US$0.07 per unit with a full warrant exercisable at US$0.10. Subscriptions are being received by investors, and we expect to close this placement before mid-December. Proceeds are directed to SekurOne commercialization and our U.S. government and corporate sector sales effort.

What comes next

Management currently estimates that approximately 200 SekurOne subscribers - roughly US$60,000 in gross monthly recurring revenue - would bring the Company to profitability. Management has high confidence that it can achieve these numbers organically or through a government contract within 6 months from our October 2026 launch of SekurOne, and has already started pre-sales for SekurOne in the USA. Internationally, the solution is being presented in Switzerland and Africa ahead of its launch. The milestones ahead are specific: beta clients onboarded from md-September, commercial launch in October, and above all our first named government or defense contract, whether in the United States or Africa. Everything described above exists to produce that outcome. We have built the apparatus; we now have started to use it.

Africa

Our Africa division has moved quickly this year. The July cyberattack on Unitel, Angola's largest operator, disrupted mobile voice, data and internet nationwide for twenty-three days across a subscriber base of more than 21 million - a demonstration of how much depends on a single carrier, and of why government and corporate users need communications that do not rely on that infrastructure. Interest has followed. Our Africa Director of Operations, Christophe Kabeya, is in Angola to discuss a possible nationwide exclusive partnership with a partner and we expect a final resolution by the end of September, at which time we will make a public announcement with more details. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, we have received a positive recommendation from a government security body and await official confirmation before opening discussions on commercial terms for Sekur licences.

Private sector

We are preparing to introduce SekurOne to high-net-worth individuals and businesses in the sports and entertainment industries through our network of referral partners. We have identified several targets and prospective VIP clients in those sectors and are preparing the supporting documentation now to be ready for October launch.

Management believes very strongly in the future of the Company and has backed that belief with its own capital. Members of management purchased shares in the open market in six separate months this year - January, February, March, May, July and August - and directors and officers subscribed alongside shareholders in the January placement. There have been no insider sales. These transactions are a matter of public records in our SEDI filings.

We are grateful for your continued support and do not take it for granted. Feel free to email us at investors@sekur.com with any questions or comments.

On behalf of the Board of Directors and management

Alain Ghiai, Chairman and CEO

SEKUR PRIVATE DATA LTD.

About Sekur Private Data

Sekur Private Data is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity, defense communications, and privacy solutions provider, offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, defense and federal agencies, businesses, and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With capabilities such as SekurOne, SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides a reliable and secure means of digital communication and data storage for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), classified-adjacent and civilian communications use, grounded in Swiss privacy standards with on-premises infrastructure for government agencies, allowing for data sovereignty. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally, and through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), Contract No. 47QTCA18D0089 serving governments, defense institutions, federal agencies, businesses, and consumers worldwide. Sekur's main sales operations are in Miami, USA.

CONTACT

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

SEKUR PRIVATE DATA LTD.

Email: investors@sekur.com

https://sekur.com/

Tel: +1.305.347.5114

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sekur-private-data-provides-progress-update-through-ceo-letter-to-1215011