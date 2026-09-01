Nokia Oyj: Nokia opens new research and development center in Saudi Arabia to accelerate AI-powered network automation

Nokia opens new research and development center in Saudi Arabia to accelerate AI-powered network automation

Nokia's first research and development center in Saudi Arabia will develop AI-powered network automation and orchestration software for customers in Saudi Arabia and around the world.

The center will advance AI-powered service management and orchestration (SMO), Self-Organizing Networks (SON), Autopilot and rApps to help communications networks operate more autonomously, efficiently and sustainably.

The investment supports Saudi Vision 2030 by developing local AI and software talent while creating exportable "Made in Saudi" technology.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Nokia today announced the opening of its new research and development center in Riyadh, focused on developing AI-powered network automation software. The center will create software that enables communications networks to self-configure, self-heal, optimize performance, reduce energy consumption and operate with greater autonomy.

The center will specialize in Service Management and Orchestration (SMO), Self-Organizing Networks (SON), Autopilot and rApps for automation and energy efficiency. Its teams will develop AI-driven capabilities for communications service providers and enterprises in Saudi Arabia, while exploring the development of AI-native 6G technologies, and contributing "Made in Saudi" software innovations for Nokia customers worldwide.

The launch follows an agreement announced earlier this year between His Excellency the Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia and Nokia President and CEO Justin Hotard. The collaboration reflects the Kingdom's ambitions under Saudi Vision 2030 to build a leading economy powered by innovation, local talent and advanced research capabilities.

Aligned with the Kingdom's digital transformation agenda, the center will create high-value engineering and research roles while offering advanced training programs, boot camps, and AI and automation certifications for Saudi talent. The initiative supports national objectives to build local expertise, strengthen innovation capacity and increase the country's contribution to the global technology ecosystem.

"The opening of Nokia's new research and development center represents a strategic step toward strengthening the Kingdom's position as a global hub for intelligent network technology innovation and reflects the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030 to build a knowledge and innovation-driven digital economy. The center will contribute to localizing advanced research and development capabilities, developing national talent in AI and software, and creating technologies made in Saudi Arabia that can serve global markets," said Eng. Abdulrahman AlMufadda, Deputy Minister for Telecom and Digital Infrastructure at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) in Saudi Arabia.

"AI is reshaping every industry, and networks are the critical infrastructure that will make that transformation possible. Our new R&D center in Riyadh will bring Nokia's global expertise together with Saudi talent to develop AI-powered automation that makes networks more autonomous, efficient and responsive. It also strengthens the Kingdom's role in creating connectivity innovation for customers in Saudi Arabia and around the world," commented Mikko Lavanti, President of Nokia's Middle East and Africa (MEA) at Nokia.



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