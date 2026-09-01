

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Oyj (NOK, NOKIA.HE) on Tuesday announced the opening of a new research and development center in Riyadh focused on developing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software for network automation.



The facility will develop software that allows communications networks to automatically configure themselves, fix problems, improve performance, reduce energy use and operate with less human intervention.



The center will focus on Service Management and Orchestration (SMO), Self-Organizing Networks (SON), Autopilot and rApps for network automation and energy efficiency. It will develop AI-based solutions for communications service providers and businesses in Saudi Arabia, while also exploring AI-native 6G technologies.



Nokia said the facility will also develop 'Made in Saudi' software for its customers globally. The initiative follows an agreement announced earlier this year between Saudi Arabia's Minister of Communications and Information Technology and Nokia President and Chief Executive Officer Justin Hotard.



The new site will create engineering and research jobs and provide training, boot camps and AI and automation certification programs for Saudi talent. The initiative supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals of developing local technology expertise and strengthening innovation.



In Helsinki, Nokia shares were trading down about 1% at 8.64 euros.



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