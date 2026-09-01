Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. (CSE: OMGA) (OTCQB: OMGPF) (FSE: Q0F) ("Omega Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2026 exploration program at the Williams Property ("Williams"), located in British Columbia's Toodoggone District. Omega Pacific completed its sampling program at Williams, focusing on the West GIC gold target and adjacent ROI porphyry target. A total of 255 rock, 181 soil, and 119 talus...

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