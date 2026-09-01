Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Maverick Gold and Silver Corp., (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR61) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) ("Maverick" or the "Company") announces results from chip channel and grab samples from the northern portion of the Jericho Property ("Jericho" or the "Property") in Lincoln County, Nevada. Eighteen (18) samples were taken covering the Fluorite Flat, Upper Flats and NE Extension Zones. These zones represent the northeastern 2-kilometre portion of the West...

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