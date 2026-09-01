Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MTT) (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") is pleased to announce that, subject to all regulatory approvals, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of gross proceeds totalling $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will consist of an issuance of 6,315,789 premium flow-through common shares of the Company at a price of $0. 2375 per premium flow-through common share and 2,857,143...

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