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WKN: 873098 | ISIN: SE0000114837 | Ticker-Symbol: TLLB
Stuttgart
01.09.26 | 15:31
40,040 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TRELLEBORG AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRELLEBORG AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,90040,04015:49
39,96039,98015:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2026 14:00 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trelleborg AB: Acquisition strengthens Trelleborg's position in sealing profiles


The Trelleborg Group, through its business area Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, has signed an agreement and completed the acquisition of M+R Dichtungstechnik GmbH. The company provides advanced, customized rubber profiles and molded components for technically demanding applications.

The product portfolio consists primarily of extruded rubber profiles for the construction industry, including architectural facade seals, as well as solutions for applications in solar and wind power and other industrial sectors. The company specializes in developing innovative, tailored profile solutions to meet specific customer requirements.

Sales are generated primarily in Central Europe and amounted to just over SEK 85 M for the full year 2025. The company is headquartered in Seligenstadt, Germany. The sellers are Semperit Group, an Austrian-listed global provider of industrial elastomer and polymer solutions, and the company's minority shareholder.

"M+R Dichtungstechnik particularly strengthens Trelleborg's presence in facade profiles in Germany, Europe's largest construction market. The company's offering of advanced, customized solutions is also fully aligned with Trelleborg's strategy. In addition, the acquisition is expected to deliver synergies through both revenue growth opportunities and cost efficiencies," says Jean Paul Mindermann, President of Trelleborg Industrial Solutions.

The transaction is consolidated as of today.

Contacts
Tobias Rydergren, Vice President Communications
+46 733 74 70 15
tobias.rydergren@trelleborg.com

Christofer Sjögren, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 708 66 51 40
christofer.sjogren@trelleborg.com

About Us
Trelleborg leverages in-depth materials and applications expertise with early market insights, making the Group a world leader in engineered polymer solutions. We offer a unique portfolio covering a broad range of applications - even the most complex ones. In 2025, Trelleborg Group reported annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion, with operations in around 40 countries. The Group comprises three business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Medical Solutions, and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.
www.trelleborg.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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