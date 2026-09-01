Trelleborg AB: Acquisition strengthens Trelleborg's position in sealing profiles



The Trelleborg Group, through its business area Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, has signed an agreement and completed the acquisition of M+R Dichtungstechnik GmbH. The company provides advanced, customized rubber profiles and molded components for technically demanding applications.



The product portfolio consists primarily of extruded rubber profiles for the construction industry, including architectural facade seals, as well as solutions for applications in solar and wind power and other industrial sectors. The company specializes in developing innovative, tailored profile solutions to meet specific customer requirements.

Sales are generated primarily in Central Europe and amounted to just over SEK 85 M for the full year 2025. The company is headquartered in Seligenstadt, Germany. The sellers are Semperit Group, an Austrian-listed global provider of industrial elastomer and polymer solutions, and the company's minority shareholder.

"M+R Dichtungstechnik particularly strengthens Trelleborg's presence in facade profiles in Germany, Europe's largest construction market. The company's offering of advanced, customized solutions is also fully aligned with Trelleborg's strategy. In addition, the acquisition is expected to deliver synergies through both revenue growth opportunities and cost efficiencies," says Jean Paul Mindermann, President of Trelleborg Industrial Solutions.

The transaction is consolidated as of today.

Contacts

Tobias Rydergren, Vice President Communications

+46 733 74 70 15

tobias.rydergren@trelleborg.com

Christofer Sjögren, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 708 66 51 40

christofer.sjogren@trelleborg.com

About Us

Trelleborg leverages in-depth materials and applications expertise with early market insights, making the Group a world leader in engineered polymer solutions. We offer a unique portfolio covering a broad range of applications - even the most complex ones. In 2025, Trelleborg Group reported annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion, with operations in around 40 countries. The Group comprises three business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Medical Solutions, and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.

www.trelleborg.com