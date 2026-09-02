Trelleborg AB: Trelleborg strengthens its position in the aerospace industry through acquisition

Trelleborg Group, through its business area Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, has signed an agreement to acquire Cascade Gasket and Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Auburn outside Seattle, Washington, USA. The company specializes in advanced solutions for critical sealing and components used to ensure the proper assembly and securing of equipment and various systems in aircraft.

Founded 80 years ago, Cascade has established itself as a supplier of original equipment to leading aircraft manufacturers and maintains a strong presence in the aftermarket. Product development and manufacturing take place in a state-of-the-art facility featuring, among other capabilities, 3D printing technology and advanced material testing equipment.

Trelleborg already operates two manufacturing facilities in the Seattle area producing advanced components for the aerospace industry. This acquisition further strengthens Trelleborg's position in a prioritized growth segment with attractive long-term market prospects. Cascade has demonstrated strong sales growth in recent years, generating sales of just over SEK 300 million in 2025. Most of its sales are to North American customers.

"Through the acquisition, we expand our product portfolio for the aerospace industry with, among other things, silicone components and solutions that ensure safe and correct installation of equipment and systems. The combination of Cascade's capabilities and Trelleborg's global presence is expected to generate positive sales synergies worldwide. We also welcome a well-invested operation characterized by deep expertise and long-standing customer relationships," says Jürgen Bosch, President of Trelleborg Sealing Solutions.

The global aerospace industry is currently experiencing a growth phase that is expected to continue for many years. In recent years, Trelleborg has completed several acquisitions and investments that further strengthen its offering and presence in this segment. A recent example is the new production facility in Casablanca, Morocco, which became operational in June 2026 and manufactures polymer seals for aircrafts.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2026.

Contacts

Tobias Rydergren, Vice President Communications

+46 733 74 70 15

tobias.rydergren@trelleborg.com

Christofer Sjögren, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 708 66 51 40

christofer.sjogren@trelleborg.com

About Us

Trelleborg leverages in-depth materials and applications expertise with early market insights, making the Group a world leader in engineered polymer solutions. We offer a unique portfolio covering a broad range of applications - even the most complex ones. In 2025, Trelleborg Group reported annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion, with operations in around 40 countries. The Group comprises three business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Medical Solutions, and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.

www.trelleborg.com