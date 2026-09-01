Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - PTX Metals Inc. (TSXV: PTX) (OTCQB: PANXF) (FSE: 9PX) ("PTX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced transaction involving Green Canada Corporation and MAACKK Capital Corp., resulting in the creation of Green Canada Uranium Corp. ("GCUC"). GCUC is expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GCUC" at market open on or around September 9, 2026. GCUC has also completed the...

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