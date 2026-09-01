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WKN: A2JQPZ | ISIN: US49271V1008 | Ticker-Symbol: DP5
Tradegate
01.09.26 | 15:52
27,715 Euro
+1,06 % +0,290
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
USA Tech 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,57027,63015:56
27,57027,63015:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KEURIG DR PEPPER
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC27,715+1,06 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.