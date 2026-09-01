Transaction currently expected to close during the first half of October 2026; integration advances through NUBURU Defense Italy, Chief Platform Officer recruitment and a planned Platform Integration and Software Factory

NUBURU, Inc. (OTC Pink: BURU), a next-generation dual-use Defense Security integrated platform company, today announced continued progress toward the closing of its proposed acquisition of a 70% controlling interest in Tekne S.p.A. ("Tekne"), reported Tekne management's preliminary review indicating approximately $135.4 million in adjusted active remaining order value, and detailed the next phase of execution for NUBURU's integrated platform strategy.

Updated Tekne Closing Timetable

Following the Italian Government's Golden Power authorization on August 5, 2026, NUBURU and the other parties to the binding Share Purchase and Investment Agreement signed on May 26, 2026 have continued advancing the final actions required to complete the transaction.

The parties are finalizing the remaining corporate resolutions, share transfer, governance appointments and closing documentation, together with the formation and organizational setup of NUBURU Defense Italy S.r.l. ("NDI"). Based on the progress achieved to date, NUBURU currently expects the transaction to close during the first half of October 2026. The agreement contemplated closing within 30 calendar days after the Golden Power condition precedent was confirmed as satisfied, or on a later date mutually agreed in writing by the parties.

Updated Tekne Order-Portfolio Review

In late August 2026, Tekne management completed a preliminary, unaudited review of its current customer order portfolio. The review identified approximately $148.0 million (€129.0 million) in aggregate remaining value under orders classified by Tekne management as active. After excluding approximately $12.6 million (€11.0 million) that Tekne management identified as presenting elevated cancellation risk, the review indicated approximately $135.4 million (€118.0 million) in adjusted active remaining order value. Solely to facilitate comparison with NUBURU's August 5, 2026 release, euro-denominated amounts in this section were translated using the same fixed European Central Bank July 30, 2026 reference rate of $1.1476 per euro.

The updated order-portfolio amounts are derived from Tekne management materials, are preliminary and unaudited, represent 100% of Tekne and remain subject to NUBURU's customary closing verification. "Adjusted active remaining order value" is not a measure defined under U.S. GAAP and does not represent recognized revenue, guaranteed future revenue, cash collections or financial guidance. Tekne is not yet a NUBURU subsidiary, and NUBURU will not consolidate Tekne's results before completion of the acquisition. Realization depends on, among other matters, customer funding, delivery schedules, performance, acceptance, modifications, termination or cancellation rights, collection and applicable accounting requirements. Underlying order records remain euro-denominated, and U.S. dollar translations are approximate.

A Dual-Use, Multi-Layer and Multi-Domain Platform

NUBURU is building a software-orchestrated, hardware-enabled Defense Security platform designed to connect specialist capabilities across operational-resilience software, photonics and non-kinetic effects, electronic warfare and CEMA, defense mobility, and deployable manufacturing and sustainment. This modular, dual-use architecture is intended to address defense and security, critical-infrastructure and digital-resilience missions across physical, cyber-electromagnetic and digital environments.

The platform roadmap is designed to combine complementary capabilities under a unified strategy while enabling each operating company to generate value independently:

Orbit S.r.l. the operational-resilience, workflow, evidence and software-orchestration layer. Its secure deconfliction capabilities are being developed to complement, rather than replace, customers' existing command-and-control and C4ISR systems while preserving authorized human decision-making;

the operational-resilience, workflow, evidence and software-orchestration layer. Its secure deconfliction capabilities are being developed to complement, rather than replace, customers' existing command-and-control and C4ISR systems while preserving authorized human decision-making; Lyocon S.r.l. the photonics, laser-engineering and non-kinetic technology layer, serving as the Group's laser factory and photonics center of excellence. Under NUBURU's binding head of terms with SunCubes S.r.l., NUBURU intends, through Lyocon, to make a staged strategic investment of up to €1.0 million in SunCubes and establish an industrial and technological alliance combining Lyocon's laser-source, optical-engineering and electronics capabilities with SunCubes' beam-control, pointing, tracking, safety and wireless-power technologies to pursue Laser Arm, counter-UAS and other dual-use applications;

the photonics, laser-engineering and non-kinetic technology layer, serving as the Group's laser factory and photonics center of excellence. Under NUBURU's binding head of terms with SunCubes S.r.l., NUBURU intends, through Lyocon, to make a staged strategic investment of up to €1.0 million in SunCubes and establish an industrial and technological alliance combining Lyocon's laser-source, optical-engineering and electronics capabilities with SunCubes' beam-control, pointing, tracking, safety and wireless-power technologies to pursue Laser Arm, counter-UAS and other dual-use applications; Tekne following closing, the expected industrial anchor for special vehicles, defense mobility, electronic systems, EW/CEMA and mission-package integration; and

following closing, the expected industrial anchor for special vehicles, defense mobility, electronic systems, EW/CEMA and mission-package integration; and Maddox Defense the deployable-manufacturing, field-sustainment and supply-chain-resilience layer.

Together, these capabilities are intended to support modular applications across land, maritime, air, space-enabled and digital environments. Each mission package remains subject to technical validation, customer requirements, procurement, security, export-control and other applicable approvals.

NUBURU Defense Italy, Chief Platform Officer and Platform Factory

As a central element of the closing workstream, NUBURU is completing the formation and organizational setup of NDI. NDI is intended to coordinate the Group's Italian activities and serve as its acquisition, platform-integration and governance hub for technology, intellectual property, compliance and execution. NUBURU has also initiated recruitment for a Chief Platform Officer who is expected to lead the integrated technology roadmap, common architecture and cross-company productization strategy.

NUBURU also intends to establish a Platform Integration and Software Factory, or "Platform Factory," within NDI. The planned Platform Factory will be an integration and productization function-not a separate manufacturing facility-designed to convert specialist capabilities into repeatable, customer-specific mission packages through common interfaces, secure software workflows, configuration management, validation and lifecycle governance.

Designed for Scalable, Multi-Year Customer Relationships

NUBURU's commercial strategy is designed to progress initial deployments into scalable, multi-year customer relationships supported by three complementary revenue layers:

Software subscriptions and multi-year licenses for orchestration, resilience, workflow and related software capabilities;

subscriptions and multi-year licenses for orchestration, resilience, workflow and related software capabilities; Hardware multi-year support, maintenance, spares and upgrades for deployed systems; and

multi-year support, maintenance, spares and upgrades for deployed systems; and Integration and lifecycle engineering, integration, field sustainment and successive milestones delivered along customer program roadmaps.

Together, these revenue layers are intended to create a more scalable commercial model spanning initial deployment, recurring support and successive customer-program milestones. They remain strategic objectives and potential commercial pathways and do not constitute contracted revenue or financial guidance.

"The next stage of NUBURU's strategy is not accumulation it is integration," said Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of NUBURU. "Tekne is expected to become the industrial anchor of our Defense Security platform. Through NUBURU Defense Italy, dedicated platform leadership and our planned Platform Factory, we intend to give the platform one architecture, one execution model and one commercial interface designed to support repeatable deployments, disciplined execution and long-term customer relationships."

About NUBURU, Inc.

NUBURU, Inc. (OTC Pink: BURU) is building a next-generation dual-use Defense Security platform that integrates software-orchestrated, hardware-enabled capabilities for defense and security, critical-infrastructure and digital-resilience markets. Its platform strategy spans directed-energy and non-kinetic effects, electronic warfare and CEMA, defense mobility, operational-resilience software and advanced deployable manufacturing.

NUBURU is focused on strengthening its capital structure, integrating strategic investments and converting its opportunity pipeline into contractual orders and sustained revenue growth. For more information, please visit www.nuburu.net/investor-relations and follow NUBURU on X at https://x.com/nuburulasers and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuburu.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and completion of the Tekne transaction; satisfaction of remaining closing steps and finalization of the closing timetable; the expected ownership, control, consolidation and accounting treatment of Tekne; transaction funding and consideration; NDI's formation, governance and intended role; recruitment of a Chief Platform Officer; establishment and operation of the planned Platform Factory; integration of Orbit, Lyocon, Tekne, Maddox Defense and the broader Defense Security platform; the proposed SunCubes investment and industrial and technological alliance; development and commercialization of related Laser Arm, counter-UAS, wireless-power and other dual-use applications; technical qualification, customer adoption and commercialization; potential subscriptions, licenses, support, maintenance, upgrades, integration and lifecycle revenue; and Tekne's order portfolio, classifications, delivery, conversion to revenue and cash collection.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including failure or delay in completing the Tekne transaction; failure to agree upon or complete remaining corporate, governance, organizational, share-transfer or documentation steps; prescriptions or commitments under the Golden Power authorization; the need for additional capital; changes in transaction funding or consideration; differences between expected and final accounting treatment; the preliminary and unaudited nature of Tekne management information; differences between order-value measures, Italian GAAP value of production and U.S. GAAP revenue; the possibility that orders may be modified, delayed or cancelled and may not convert into recognized revenue or cash collections; customer funding, concentration, government-procurement, acceptance and program-timing risks; production, supply-chain, integration and management risks; failure to enter into definitive SunCubes agreements, obtain applicable clearances or complete the contemplated investment and industrial alliance; failure to develop, validate or commercialize the related technologies and applications; difficulty forming, staffing or operationalizing NDI and the Platform Factory; inability to recruit or retain qualified leadership; failure to achieve repeatable deployments or recurring and multi-year revenue; technical validation, qualification, cybersecurity, safety, data-protection, security, export-control and other regulatory requirements; operating losses, negative cash flow, future financing needs and dilution; OTC-market liquidity, market-price volatility, the reverse split and related corporate-action process, the NYSE American appeal and listing-status risks; and other risks described in NUBURU's filings with the SEC. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their date. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

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Contacts:

Contact: Investor Relations ir@nuburu.net Media press@nuburu.net www.nuburu.net