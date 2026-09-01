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WKN: A3D00S | ISIN: IL0011794802 | Ticker-Symbol: 9W9
Tradegate
01.09.26 | 15:57
10,300 Euro
-0,39 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
CELLEBRITE DI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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CELLEBRITE DI LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,24010,31515:58
10,24510,30015:58
PR Newswire
01.09.2026 14:36 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Cellebrite Federal Solutions, Inc. (CFSI) Achieves U.S. Department of War's Advanced Cybersecurity Standard, Reinforcing Commitment to Secure Federal Operations

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced its subsidiary, Cellebrite Federal Solutions, Inc. (CFSI), achieved the advanced Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 accreditation, an independent assessment conducted by a Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO).

CMMC Level 2 is an advanced cybersecurity tier under the Department of War (DoW) framework, established for contractors that handle DoW Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). Meeting the CMMC Level 2 standard encompasses both the necessary technical safeguards and the policies, procedures, documentation and demonstrable operational maturity as verified by an independent third-party assessor. CFSI earned the certification by implementing and documenting 110 security practices across 14 control families, including access control, incident response, risk management, system and communications protection and auditing and accountability.

"Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification is a significant milestone for CFSI and another clear signal to our federal customers and partners that the protection of their most sensitive information is paramount," said Philip O'Reilly, senior vice president, chief operating officer and head of federal strategy for Cellebrite Federal Solutions. "This independent, third-party validation - alongside our recent FedRAMP High authorization- reflects our ongoing commitment to conducting business with the federal government in a trusted, secure and responsible manner. As the Department of War moves the entire industry toward mandatory third-party assessment, CFSI is proud to be ahead of the curve, putting us in the top 3% of organizations that have met the standard."

CMMC Level 2 has shifted from being a self-attested standard to a mandatory, third-party assessed requirement across the DoW supply chain. CFSI's early certification removes a barrier to entry to provide services to federal agencies. The certification builds on CFSI's continued momentum with federal customers, including this year's FedRAMP High Authorization achieved by Cellebrite Government Cloud. Together, these milestones reinforce CFSI's standing as a trusted, security-first partner to help federal agencies achieve their missions.

About Cellebrite Federal Solutions
Cellebrite Federal Solutions, Inc. (CFSI) is a U.S.-based, FOCI-mitigated subsidiary of Cellebrite DI Ltd. established to serve U.S. justice, defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies dedicated to supporting federal government customers with secure, mission-ready digital intelligence and investigative solutions. Headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, CFSI combines Cellebrite's global technology portfolio with deep federal domain expertise to support the missions of the United States government.

About Cellebrite
Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com/investors and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

Media?
Jackie Labrecque?
Director,?PR?and Executive Communications?
jackie.labrecque@cellebrite.com???
+1 771.241.7010

Investor Relations?
Andrew Kramer?
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury?
investors@cellebrite.com??
+1 973.206.7760

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cellebrite-federal-solutions-inc-cfsi-achieves-us-department-of-wars-advanced-cybersecurity-standard-reinforcing-commitment-to-secure-federal-operations-302866206.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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