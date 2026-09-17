Cellebrite Expands Global Digital Community, 'The 101', for Digital Forensics and Investigative Professionals

Purpose-built platform connects customers worldwide with peers and Cellebrite experts into an always-on community

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered digital investigative and intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the expansion of The 101, a purpose-built global digital community for digital forensics and investigative professionals available to customers through the MyCellebrite portal. The community is growing daily from a base of 62-thousand users who are in active discussion groups, asking questions and sharing knowledge with peers and Cellebrite experts around the world.

Every day, digital forensics and investigative professionals use Cellebrite technology to uncover insights, advance investigations and help make their communities safer. The 101 is designed to help them get more from Cellebrite's solutions, its experts and each other, so they can reach those outcomes even faster. Customers can join sub-communities based on products and experience, participate in discussions, share best practices and access resources and technical updates relevant to their work.

"When I finished my own digital forensics training, I went straight into a difficult case and while I had the basics, I had no easy way to build a network or even connect with someone who had seen it before," said Jared Barnhart, who leads Cellebrite's Global Customer Engagement Team. "The 101 is the solution I wish I'd had: an always-on place to ask questions, stay curious and get answers from Cellebrite experts and practitioners across the world. We have expanded and enhanced the 101 so our user community can learn together, and we're inviting every customer to explore it, share their knowledge and help it grow."

"Every customer relationship we have starts with a shared mission: helping them find the truth faster so they can keep their communities safe," said Marcus Jewell, chief revenue officer, Cellebrite. "The 101 puts that mission into practice every day, giving customers a direct line to our experts and to one another. When our customers succeed, we succeed - and this community is one of the clearest ways we can support them."

Feedback from customers who have recently visited The 101 describe it as a natural extension of the trust-but-verify mindset central to digital forensics and investigative work. The community is getting praise for its focused discussion threads, ease of use in tracking questions and one's own contributions and the sub-communities for investigators, newcomers and practitioners exploring how AI fits into their workflow.

Cellebrite customers can explore The 101 by logging in through MyCellebrite. Following an in-person celebratory launch with local customers at Cellebrite's U.S. Headquarters on September 16, 2026, The 101 Community members can look forward to the ultimate networking and peer connection event at the annual Global C2C User Summit, taking place April 12-16, 2027 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas.

ABOUT CELLEBRITE

Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency, and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com/investors and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

Media

Jackie Labrecque

Director, PR and Executive Communications

jackie.labrecque@cellebrite.com

+1 771.241.7010

Investors Relations

Andrew Kramer

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

investors@cellebrite.com

+1 973.206.7760

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cellebrite-expands-global-digital-community-the-101-for-digital-forensics-and-investigative-professionals-302881943.html