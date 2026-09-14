Cellebrite Initiates Plans to Redomicile in the United States

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has authorized Cellebrite to pursue a corporate reorganization, establishing a new United States corporation as the ultimate parent company, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Shiv Ramji, Cellebrite's chief executive officer, said, "Redomiciling is a strategic evolution of our company structure. We believe redomiciling in the U.S. will better position us to drive growth across our key customer segments in our largest geographic market as well as with other large government customers outside of the U.S. Redomiciling will also increase Cellebrite's appeal across a broader investor pool through inclusion in key indices."

Cellebrite anticipates that the redomiciling will be completed by the first half of 2027, pending successful shareholder and regulatory approvals. Cellebrite plans to share additional details in the coming months, including those related to a special general meeting of shareholders, through additional filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "will," "appear," "approximate," "foresee," "might," "possible," "potential," "believe," "could," "predict," "should," "could," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "may," "plan," "outlook," "future" and "project" and other similar expressions that predict, project or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated timeframe for completing the redomiciling and the anticipated benefits from redomiciling such as it will better position us to drive growth across our key customer segments in our largest geographic market as well as with other large government customers outside of the U.S and that it will increase Cellebrite's appeal across a broader investor pool through inclusion in key indices. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: Cellebrite's ability to keep pace with technological advances and challenges and evolving industry standards with respect to software, artificial intelligence, or device access, to adapt to changing market potential within our markets and to successfully launch new solutions and add-ons that meet or exceed customer needs; our material dependence on the acceptance of our solutions by domestic and international law enforcement, public safety, defense and intelligence agencies; real or perceived errors, failures, defects or bugs in our solutions; licensing of technology from third parties, including our dependence on maintaining those licenses or seeking alternative solutions; failure to maintain the productivity of sales and marketing personnel, including relating to hiring, integrating and retaining personnel; intense competition in all of our markets, including risks associated with pricing pressures from and loss of market share to competitors with greater resources than we have and increasing competition as a result of consolidation in the industry; the misuse of our solutions by our customers which may achieve suboptimal results or be perceived as incompatible with human rights; our ability to properly manage our growth as a business, and execute new offerings, developments and strategic opportunities, including joint ventures, partnerships and acquisitions; our dependence on our customers to renew their subscriptions and purchase additional subscriptions or services from us; conducting a low volume of our business via e-commerce; the use of artificial intelligence in our digital investigation platform; the availability of financing sources on reasonable terms or at all; our reliance on third-party suppliers for certain components, products or services, including risks relating to the availability of raw materials or components; challenges associated with large transactions, including with respect to longer sales cycles, as well as with developing, offering, implementing, and maintaining new solutions; risk of security vulnerabilities or defects, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures or disruptions which are critical to our operations and maintaining the trust and confidence of our customers; risks associated with political, geo-political and reputational factors related to our business or operations, including Cellebrite operations in Israel and/or negative publicity, including with respect to the nature of our solutions; risks associated with our ability to obtain CFIUS approval for the acquisition of Corellium and with our ongoing compliance with national security agreements entered into with the U.S. government; risks that our intellectual property rights may not be adequate to protect our business or assets or that others may make claims on our intellectual property, claim infringement on their intellectual property rights, or claim a violation of their license rights, including relative to free or open-source-software components we may use risks relating to the regulatory constraints to which we are subject, including Israeli export laws, our compliance with such laws and related export licenses issued from the government of Israel; risks associated with different corporate governance requirements applicable to Israeli companies and risks associated with being a foreign private issuer; risks associated with our significant international operations, including due to our Israeli operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, rising global inflation, and exposure to regions subject to political or economic instability, including the State of Israel; uncertainties regarding the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including as a result of slowdowns, recessions, economic instability, political unrest, or outbreaks of disease, as well as the resulting impact on information technology spending and government budgets, on our business and other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Cellebrite's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 3, 2026, and in other documents filed by Cellebrite with the SEC, which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, in this communication or elsewhere. Cellebrite undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

Contacts:

Investors Relations

Andrew Kramer

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

investors@cellebrite.com

+1 973.206.7760

Media

Jackie Labrecque

Director, PR and Executive Communications

jackie.labrecque@cellebrite.com

+1 771.241.7010

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cellebrite-initiates-plans-to-redomicile-in-the-united-states-302877229.html