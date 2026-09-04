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WKN: A3D00S | ISIN: IL0011794802 | Ticker-Symbol: 9W9
Tradegate
04.09.26 | 12:19
10,175 Euro
-1,02 % -0,105
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELLEBRITE DI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELLEBRITE DI LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,05510,39514:45
10,17510,32514:31
PR Newswire
04.09.2026 14:36 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Cellebrite Announces Upcoming Investor Events in September

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that the Company plans to participate in two upcoming investor events later this month.

Date:

September 10, 2026

Conference:

Lake Street 10th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

Format:

One-on-One Meetings Only

Event URL:

https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/lake-street-10th-annual-best-ideas-growth-conference

Cellebrite executives:

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations & treasury



Date:

September 14, 2026

Event:

Cellebrite Virtual Fireside Chat

Overview:

Learn more about the opportunity ahead for Cellebrite, including an overview of the Company's AI strategy and key product roadmaps

Presentation Time:

4:15 p.m. ET

Format:

Webcast

Event URL:

https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cellebrite-virtual-fireside-chat

Webcast URL:

https://event.summitcast.com/view/R68kZxMQty7nPH4h3TQBD5/L7r7NZ6hEKUJU6rXQy4u3g

Moderated by:

Rudy Kessinger, D.A. Davidson & Co.

Cellebrite executives:

Shiven Ramji, chief executive officer

David Barter, chief financial officer

Christopher Wade, chief technology officer

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations & treasury

About Cellebrite
Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency, and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

Investors Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
investors@cellebrite.com
+1 973.206.7760

Media
Jackie Labrecque
Director, PR and Executive Communications
jackie.labrecque@cellebrite.com
+1 771.241.7010

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cellebrite-announces-upcoming-investor-events-in-september-302868423.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.