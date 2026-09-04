Cellebrite Announces Upcoming Investor Events in September

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that the Company plans to participate in two upcoming investor events later this month.

Date: September 10, 2026 Conference: Lake Street 10th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference Format: One-on-One Meetings Only Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/lake-street-10th-annual-best-ideas-growth-conference Cellebrite executives: Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations & treasury



Date: September 14, 2026 Event: Cellebrite Virtual Fireside Chat Overview: Learn more about the opportunity ahead for Cellebrite, including an overview of the Company's AI strategy and key product roadmaps Presentation Time: 4:15 p.m. ET Format: Webcast Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cellebrite-virtual-fireside-chat Webcast URL: https://event.summitcast.com/view/R68kZxMQty7nPH4h3TQBD5/L7r7NZ6hEKUJU6rXQy4u3g Moderated by: Rudy Kessinger, D.A. Davidson & Co. Cellebrite executives: Shiven Ramji, chief executive officer David Barter, chief financial officer Christopher Wade, chief technology officer Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations & treasury

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency, and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

Investors Relations

Andrew Kramer

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

investors@cellebrite.com

+1 973.206.7760

Media

Jackie Labrecque

Director, PR and Executive Communications

jackie.labrecque@cellebrite.com

+1 771.241.7010

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