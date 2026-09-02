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WKN: A3D00S | ISIN: IL0011794802 | Ticker-Symbol: 9W9
Tradegate
02.09.26 | 10:51
10,155 Euro
-0,73 % -0,075
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10,18010,31515:05
10,18010,33015:07
PR Newswire
02.09.2026 14:36 Uhr
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Cellebrite Guardian Completes IRAP Assessment: Achieves PROTECTED Level for Australian Government Agencies

Independent assessment gives Australian law enforcement, defense and national security agencies a platform for collaborating and managing digital evidence in the cloud quickly and securely

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that Cellebrite Guardian, its cloud-based digital evidence management platform, has achieved an important technical milestone to support its adoption by the Company's customers in Australia. Guardian has completed an assessment under the Infosec Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) at the PROTECTED classification level. The assessment was conducted by CyberCX, an Australian Signals Directorate (ASD)-endorsed IRAP assessor.

For the Australian law enforcement, public safety, correctional, defense and national security agencies Guardian will serve, the assessment is about more than a compliance milestone. Digital evidence - a phone extraction tied to a missing child case, cloud footage from a border incident or records supporting a counterterrorism investigation - is often the difference between a case that closes and one that stalls. Agencies need to move that evidence to the cloud to securely collaborate faster across investigators, prosecutors and partner agencies, and the IRAP assessment gives Australian agencies independent, documented assurance that Guardian can carry that sensitive workload without compromising security.

"Every day that an agency waits to move digital evidence to the cloud is a day spent struggling with technology infrastructure instead of protecting communities, nations and businesses," said Philippe Ouimette, Vice President of Sales, Australia and New Zealand at Cellebrite. "This assessment means Australian agencies no longer have to choose between speed and security - Guardian gives them both, backed by independent evidence they can take straight into their own authorization process."

Guardian is built to help investigators manage, review and collaborate on digital evidence with a documented chain of custody at every step. As digital evidence volumes grow across mobile devices, drones, cloud services and IoT sources, forensic labs are increasingly stretched. The bottlenecks created by siloed, on-premise infrastructure means delayed evidence review, a fragile chain of custody and potentially delayed justice for victims and communities. Australian agencies are placing greater emphasis on independent assessments, such as IRAP, to validate security controls and support internal risk decisions before moving that evidence workload to the cloud - ensuring that the push for speed and collaboration never comes at the expense of data protection.

Cellebrite will support each Australian agency conducting its own internal authorization process, including providing security architecture documentation aligned to Information Security Management (ISM) expectations, data handling and sovereignty controls and auditability and chain-of-custody documentation for Guardian. This gives agencies the confidence to modernize their investigative workflows without compromising the integrity of the evidence or the trust of the communities they serve.

About Cellebrite
Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com/investors and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

Media
Jackie Labrecque
Director, PR and Executive Communications
jackie.labrecque@cellebrite.com
+1 771.241.7010

Investor Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
investors@cellebrite.com
+1 973.206.7760

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cellebrite-guardian-completes-irap-assessment-achieves-protected-level-for-australian-government-agencies-302867015.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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