Cellebrite CTO Chris Wade to Lead Cellebrite Labs, Sharpening Focus on Mobile Research

Strategic move strengthens Cellebrite's flagship access, extraction and decoding technology as Cellebrite Labs joins Wade's Innovation Hub

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered digital investigative and intelligence solutions, today announced expanded resources and new leadership for Cellebrite Labs, the team responsible for much of the core mobile research behind the company's access, extraction and decoding technology. Effective immediately, Cellebrite Labs is operating under the leadership of Chris Wade, Cellebrite's Chief Technology Officer, and is now part of the company's Innovation Hub that Wade has led since joining Cellebrite, following its acquisition of Corellium.

The ability to access the broadest range of mobile devices and rapidly convert extracted data into digital evidence and actionable intelligence is central to Cellebrite's leadership in digital investigations. As mobile security grows more sophisticated and challenging, Cellebrite is committing additional infrastructure, AI resources, research tools and talent to help Cellebrite Labs maintain its leadership across operating systems as the technical environment continues to rapidly evolve.

"Cellebrite's trusted, innovative digital forensics expertise is at the heart of what makes Cellebrite the trusted partner for digital investigative practitioners around the world, and Cellebrite Labs is where much of that capability is created," said Cellebrite Chief Executive Officer Shiv Ramji. "Giving Labs dedicated leadership from Chris, a world-renowned expert in mobile vulnerability research and backed by greater resources and investment, will help sharpen our focus and accelerate our speed at exactly the moment the mobile security landscape demands it."

The Innovation Hub, which Wade leads, brings together focused efforts in high-impact AI research, hardware and software technology initiatives across Cellebrite. Adding Labs to the Hub will concentrate expertise and resources around the capabilities that strengthen Cellebrite's core business and create new opportunities for growth.

"Cellebrite Labs does some of the most technically demanding work in the company, and it deserves a level of focus and investment to match," said Chris Wade, chief technology officer at Cellebrite. "I'm looking forward to working closely with the Labs team, and with our Product and Technology organization, to turn that research into capabilities our customers continue to rely on."

Wade and Ramji will both join an investor Virtual Fireside Chat today, Monday, September 14 at 4:15 p.m. Details include:

Date: September 14, 2026 Event: Cellebrite Virtual Fireside Chat Overview: Learn more about the opportunity ahead for Cellebrite, including an overview of the Company's AI strategy and key product roadmaps Presentation Time: 4:15 p.m. ET Format: Webcast Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cellebrite-virtual-fireside-chat Webcast URL: https://event.summitcast.com/view/R68kZxMQty7nPH4h3TQBD5/L7r7NZ6hEKUJU6rXQy4u3g Moderated by: Rudy Kessinger, D.A. Davidson & Co. Cellebrite executives: Shiv Ramji, chief executive officer David Barter, chief financial officer Christopher Wade, chief technology officer Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations & treasury

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

Media

Jackie Labrecque

Director, PR and Executive Communications

jackie.labrecque@cellebrite.com

+1 771.241.7010

Investors Relations

Andrew Kramer

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

investors@cellebrite.com

+1 973.206.7760

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