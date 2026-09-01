RenX Enterprises Corp: RenX Takes Delivery of its Microtec Mill, a Step Toward Growing Media Made in Florida

Commissioning is expected in the coming weeks, moving the Company toward milling growing media from Florida material at its permitted Myakka City site

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ:RENX) ("RenX" or the "Company") today announced that its licensed Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill has arrived at the Company's 80+ acre FDEP-permitted organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. Site work supporting installation is underway, and commissioning is expected in the coming weeks.

Photographs of the mill in its shipping container at Myakka City, taken by the Company's team, are posted on the RenX media page. It is the same container shareholders were able to follow in transit through the public tracking portal referenced in the Company's August announcement.

The UTM 1200 is manufactured in Bobingen, Germany by Microtec, which lists the model in its published Turbomühle UTM product line. RenX operates the system under license.

The mill is what will let RenX make growing media where it is used. Peat is mined and imported, largely from Canada. Bark and topsoil travel comparable distances. Because this material is bulky and light, freight is a meaningful part of what a Florida buyer pays for something that started somewhere else. RenX is paid to collect organic material across its Florida service area, will mill it at its permitted Myakka City site, and delivers on its own trucks to customers in the same region. Permitted organics processing sites are capital, land, and regulation intensive to establish, which constrains competing supply. The Company believes that combination of local feedstock, a permitted site, and owned logistics gives locally produced material a cost position in regional markets that extraction and long-haul freight cannot easily replicate.

"We have been talking about this machine for months, and it is now standing in Myakka City," said David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of RenX Enterprises. "A Florida grower should not have to buy material that was mined in another country and hauled a thousand miles to get here. This mill lets us make it here, out of what we are already paid to collect here, and put it on our own trucks."

The Company intends to provide further updates as installation, commissioning, and first milled product advance.

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a biomass recycling, logistics, and real estate company operating a vertically integrated environmental services platform focused on the engineered soils, organic recycling, and bulk materials logistics industries. The Company's platform is designed to be differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including the deployment of a licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach will allow RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications.

RenX's core operations are anchored by a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. At this facility, the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. The Company believes that by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, it can shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets, which it intends to monetize to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, and may be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. These include, among others, statements commissioning the Microtec Mill in the coming weeks, moving the Company toward milling growing media from Florida material at its permitted Myakka City site and selling it to local growers, collecting organic material across the Company's service area, milling it at its permitted Myakka City site, and delivering on its own trucks to customers in the same region, the combination of local feedstock, a permitted site, and owned logistics giving locally produced material a cost position in regional markets that extraction and long-haul freight cannot easily replicate, providing further updates as installation, commissioning, and first milled product advance, moving beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications, shortening supply chains, enhancing quality control, and improving unit economics while serving higher-value end markets by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements and monetizing the Company's portfolio of legacy real estate assets to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the Company's ability to deploy the Microtec mill and commence commercial production as planned; weather, site conditions, and contractor availability affecting foundation and installation work; equipment installation and commissioning risks; vendor, contractor, and utility performance and interconnection timing; the Company's ability to sell and deliver its engineered growing media products to local Florida growers as planned; the Company's reliance on third-party technologies and partners; the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; market acceptance of engineered growing media products; the Company's ability to advance monetization initiatives across its real estate and legacy asset portfolio; the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital; and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them.

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SOURCE: RenX Enterprises Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/renx-takes-delivery-of-its-microtec-mill-a-step-toward-growing-media-1215037