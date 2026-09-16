RenX Enterprises Corp: Zimmer Equipment Wins New Hauling Route from One of North America's Largest Waste Companies

ZEI trucks have run the new transfer-station-to-landfill route in the Tampa Bay region every operating day since September 8, extending ZEI's work for an existing customer into a new service area

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ:RENX) ("RenX" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned logistics subsidiary, Zimmer Equipment Inc. ("ZEI"), has entered into a new hauling agreement with one of the largest waste management companies in North America, the same customer under the service agreements the Company has previously announced. ZEI began hauling under the agreement on September 8, 2026, and has run the route every operating day since, moving municipal solid waste from a transfer station in the Tampa Bay region to a permitted landfill. ZEI's first four days on the route, September 8 through September 11, generated more than $30,000 in ticketed hauling charges.

The agreement is structured as a trial engagement with the potential for a multi-year extension. ZEI is compensated on a per-load basis and is responsible for the equipment and CDL-licensed drivers used to perform the work. The engagement is separate from ZEI's existing transport agreements with the same customer, which run through 2028, and it expands the geography ZEI serves for that customer, adding a route into an area ZEI has not previously served for this customer.

Transfer hauling is how large waste companies move material from dense collection areas to disposal capacity outside the metro, and it is awarded to carriers that show up every day with reliable equipment and licensed drivers. That is the operating profile ZEI has built, and it is the same one that has served this customer across Tampa Bay.

"When one of the largest waste companies on the continent asks you to cover more ground, it is because you delivered on the ground you already had," said David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of RenX Enterprises. "ZEI has hauled for this customer across Tampa Bay, and since September 8 we have been carrying its loads into a new area for it as well. Every load runs under ZEI dispatch, for a customer we already know how to serve."

The Logistics segment, which consists of ZEI, reported positive GAAP operating income and net income in each of the first two quarters of 2026, as reported in the Company's second quarter results. Contracted hauling of this kind puts the Company's existing fleet to work generating revenue while the Company installs and commissions the Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill at its Myakka City facility. The four-day figure is preliminary and unaudited, reflects only the initial days of operation, and is not an indication of future volumes or revenue under the agreement. Consistent with its practice, the Company is not providing revenue or volume expectations for the agreement and will report ZEI's results, including activity under this agreement, in its quarterly financial reporting.

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a biomass recycling, logistics, and real estate company operating a vertically integrated environmental services platform focused on the engineered soils, organic recycling, and bulk materials logistics industries. The Company's platform is designed to be differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including the deployment of a licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach will allow RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications.

RenX's core operations are anchored by a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. At this facility, the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. The Company believes that by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, it can shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets, which it intends to monetize to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, and may be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. These include, among others, statements regarding ZEI's performance of services under the new hauling agreement; the frequency and continuity of loads tendered to ZEI; the duration of the agreement, including the potential for a multi-year extension following the trial period; the continuation of ZEI's existing agreements with the same customer; the Company's ability to generate revenue from its existing fleet; the installation and commissioning of the Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill; and the Company's broader operational and strategic objectives. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include that the figure for the first four days of operation is preliminary and unaudited and may not be indicative of activity in any subsequent period; the customer's right to terminate the agreement on short notice and to direct the volume, schedule, and destination of loads; whether the customer elects to extend the agreement following the trial period, and on what terms; the number of loads actually tendered; ZEI's ability to recruit and retain CDL-licensed drivers and owner-operators; the availability, condition, and financing of tractors, trailers, and other equipment; fuel, insurance, maintenance, and other operating costs, which ZEI bears under the agreement; weather and road conditions; disposal facility access and operating hours; the timing of customer payments and the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital; the Company's reliance on a limited number of customers, including the customer under this agreement; compliance with Department of Transportation, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and other regulatory requirements; equipment installation and commissioning risks associated with the Microtec mill; the Company's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; general economic and market conditions, including those resulting from geopolitical events; and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For Media and IR inquiries please contact:

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SOURCE: RenX Enterprises Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/zimmer-equipment-wins-new-hauling-route-from-one-of-north-americas-largest-waste-compan-1221505