SMX Public Limited: SMX Can Prove "Made in America" is Great Again; The Age of Parity Is Making it Time

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / SMX has the technology to give a renewed American manufacturing economy something the original "Made in America" movement never had: the ability to certify what is actually American.

As tariffs reshape the economics of importing goods, and oil prices continue to make shipping and manufacturing more expensive, "Made in America" is moving back toward the center of the economic conversation, and the Age of Parity is what made the push.

But bringing manufacturing home creates another question.

How do you prove it?

A label can say a product was made in America. But proving it is even more essential when the components are recycled. Virgin oil has made traditional manufacturing more costly, pivoting industry to reclaimed materials. Documenting its origin, journey, and domestic assembly is a new challenge industry must solve.

SMX already has.

Its molecular marking technology can embed an invisible identity directly into physical materials, allowing them to be authenticated throughout manufacturing, distribution, recycling and reuse. That identity can be connected to a secure digital record containing information about origin, composition and chain of custody.

If America is going to make more things again, SMX can provide the technology to help prove what those things are actually made from.

SMX has also been growing its profile across North America as material authentication, supply-chain transparency and proof become increasingly important economic issues. Its technology and applications have recently received coverage from Forbes, the Chicago Tribune, the Los Angeles Tribune, and the Miami Herald reflecting growing media attention around the company's ability to connect physical materials with authenticated digital identities.

TARIFFS ARE CHANGING THE CALCULATION

The resurgence of American manufacturing is no longer simply political rhetoric. Tariffs and trade policy are increasingly changing the financial calculations behind where companies manufacture and source goods.

Companies across industries are examining the cost of importing products and components against the potential advantages of producing more domestically. At the same time, Washington's focus on critical materials, semiconductors, metals and other strategically important industries has made supply-chain independence part of a much larger economic discussion.

The direction is increasingly clear: producing abroad and importing into America can carry greater cost, uncertainty and geopolitical exposure. Producing domestically may increasingly offer strategic advantages.

But reshoring the factory is only part of reshoring manufacturing.

An American assembly line can still depend heavily on foreign materials. A product assembled in Ohio, Michigan or Texas could contain metals mined overseas, polymers manufactured abroad, textiles processed in another country or components that passed through multiple international suppliers.

That is why the next chapter of "Made in America" may require something more sophisticated than a label.

It may require proof.

SMX CAN PUT THE PROOF INSIDE THE MATERIAL

SMX approaches authentication from the material itself.

Its technology uses molecular markers designed to create a persistent identity within solids, liquids and gases. Instead of relying exclusively on paperwork, databases or labels accompanying a shipment, SMX can connect information to the physical material being tracked.

That distinction could become increasingly valuable as companies attempt to demonstrate domestic sourcing.

A manufacturer seeking American steel, recycled plastic, cotton, precious metals or other inputs needs more than an invoice saying where those materials came from. It needs confidence that the physical material arriving at the factory corresponds with the information describing it.

SMX provides technology capable of creating that connection.

That could allow "Made in America" to evolve from a marketing claim into something closer to an authenticated material standard.

AMERICA ALREADY HAS AN ENORMOUS RESOURCE BASE

There is another opportunity hidden inside the reshoring movement.

America does not necessarily have to import or extract every material required to manufacture more products domestically. Vast quantities of potentially valuable materials already exist inside the American economy, in automobiles, buildings, electronics, packaging, clothing, infrastructure and industrial waste.

The challenge is maintaining their identity and value after their first use.

SMX's Digital Material Passport Platform is designed to connect authenticated physical materials with digital information that can remain associated with them across their lifecycle.

That means materials recovered from American products could potentially be identified, authenticated and returned to American manufacturing with greater confidence.

The result could be a domestic manufacturing system that does more than make products in America.

It could keep materials in America.

FROM "MADE HERE" TO "PROVEN HERE"

America does not need to recreate yesterday's manufacturing economy. It has an opportunity to build a smarter one around authentication, traceability, material intelligence and reuse.

Tariffs may accelerate the incentive to manufacture domestically. Geopolitical uncertainty may strengthen the argument for controlling critical supply chains. Companies may increasingly invest in American factories.

But none of that automatically proves what is genuinely American inside the products those factories make.

SMX can provide the technology to authenticate materials, connect them with digital records and preserve their identities through production, commerce, recovery and reuse.

"Made in America" was once a declaration.

With SMX, it can become something that can be proven.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials-including solids, liquids, and gases-allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-can-prove-%22made-in-america%22-is-great-again-the-age-of-pa-1215043