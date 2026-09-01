Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (OTCQB: NBLXF) (FSE: INE0) ("Noble Plains" or the "Company"), a U. S.-focused uranium exploration and development company, is pleased to report preliminary results from an induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey completed at its flagship Duck Creek Property in Converse County, Wyoming. The survey was conducted by the University of Wyoming Near-Surface Geophysics Instrument Center...

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