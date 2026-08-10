Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (OTCQB: NBLXF) (FSE: INE0) ("Noble Plains" or the "Company") a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the results of the recently completed seven-hole confirmation drill program at its Shirley Central Project in Wyoming's prolific Shirley Basin. The program successfully intersected uranium mineralization in every hole drilled, confirming the presence and continuity of mineralization interpreted from the Company's extensive historical database and validating Noble Plains' data-driven approach to the project.

Highlights

The seven-hole confirmation drill program was a success: uranium mineralization was intersected in all seven holes drilled. Mineralization was encountered in the Upper, Main and Lower Sand.

The results confirm the mineralization Noble Plains had already mapped from its compiled database of more than 1,211 historical drill holes, validating the Company's data-driven, brownfield-conversion approach.

High-grade intercepts were returned, including 2 ft of 0.389% eU3O₈ in hole 26-17-06 and 2 ft of 0.208% eU3O₈ in hole 26-03-03.

Drilling confirmed uranium roll-front mineralization in two separate areas on the property - in the southern claims and in the northern claims

The results position Shirley Central as a second Wyoming project that can advance toward a mineral resource estimate (MRE), adding to Noble Plains' asset base and increasing the Company's leverage to a rising uranium price.

Shirley Central sits directly adjacent to Ur-Energy's Shirley Basin operation - the newest uranium mine in the United States. Ur-Energy is a shareholder of Noble Plains and has signed a non-binding letter of intent to potentially process future Shirley Central production at its nearby facilities.

"These results do exactly what we set out to achieve, they confirm, with modern data, the mineralization our historical database told us was there," said Drew Zimmerman, President & CEO of Noble Plains Uranium. "At Duck Creek, we proved that historical drilling can be converted into a compliant resource faster and more economically than starting from scratch. Shirley Central is the next application of that same playbook, and intersecting mineralization in every one of the seven holes gives us real confidence in the value embedded across our 1,211-hole dataset. Sitting immediately adjacent to Ur-Energy's producing Shirley Basin operation, with Ur-Energy as a shareholder and processing letter of intent in place, Shirley Central is exactly the kind of capital-efficient, strategically positioned asset our brownfield conversion model is built to advance."

Confirmation Drilling Intersects Uranium Mineralization in All Seven Holes

The seven-hole confirmation program was designed to verify uranium mineralization interpreted from the Company's database of over 1,211 historical drill holes. Every hole intersected uranium mineralization. Mineralization was seen in the Upper, Main and Lower Sand of the Wind River Formation indicating that a uranium rollfront system is present on the Shirley Central Claims. Hole 26-17-06 which displayed nose characteristics was drilled north of Ur-Energy's Area 5 deposit suggesting the mineralized system continues further north and that a rollfront system exists on the property. In total, the drilling confirmed uranium roll-front mineralization in two separate areas of the project, the southern claim block and the northern claim block.

The drill hole results demonstrate a strong agreement with the historical dataset. Highlights from the program include:

Hole 26-17-06 returned 12 ft of 0.142% eU3O₈, including a higher-grade interval of 2 ft of 0.389% eU3O₈

Hole 26-03-03 returned 39.5 ft of 0.022% eU3O₈, together with a separate interval of 7 ft of 0.093% eU3O₈, including 2 ft of 0.208% eU3O₈

Hole 26-03-02 returned 23 ft of 0.043% eU3O₈

Hole 26-03-04 returned 5.5 ft of 0.073% eU3O₈, including 2 ft of 0.160% eU3O₈

Complete drill results are summarized in the table below.

Hole ID Easting Northing Depth

(ft) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) Grade

(% eU3O₈)* 26-03-01 403880 4688265 420 68.5 79.5 11 0.020 26-03-02 403986 4688264 400 359 382 23 0.043 26-03-03 404143 4688536 400 136 175.5 39.5 0.022 and





355.5 362.5 7 0.093 including





358.5 360.5 2 0.208 26-03-04 404047 4688233 420 371 376.5 5.5 0.073 including





373 375 2 0.160 26-17-05 400137 4694288 500 464.5 468.5 4 0.026 26-17-06 400196 4694135 500 433.5 445.5 12 0.142 including





439 441 2 0.389 26-17-07 400196 4694196 500 459.5 462 2.5 0.017

*All of the holes drilled are vertical and the geological units are essentially flat so that intercept widths are interpreted to be true thickness. Grades are reported as eU3O₈ (equivalent uranium), a measurement derived from downhole radiometric probing that is the industry-standard method for estimating uranium grade during drilling.

Shirley Central Offers a Strategic Location for Future ISR Development

Shirley Central consists of 30 unpatented mineral claims covering 665 acres and shares a boundary with Ur-Energy's Shirley Basin ISR Project, which hosts a Measured & Indicated resource of 8.816 million lb U3O₈ at 0.23%¹. Shirley Basin is the newest uranium mine in the United States and is now in full-scale ISR operations, with uranium-loaded resin transported to Ur-Energy's Lost Creek facility for processing². Ur-Energy is a shareholder of Noble Plains, and the two companies have entered into a non-binding letter of intent contemplating the potential toll processing of future Shirley Central production, aligning Noble Plains with an established, permitted operator located directly next door.

With mineralization now confirmed by modern drilling, Shirley Central can move toward a mineral resource estimate (MRE) prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, following the same path the Company used to deliver its 6.36 million lb resource at Duck Creek. A second advancing Wyoming project would broaden the Company's uranium inventory and increase its leverage to a strengthening uranium market.

The Project is also bordered by Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), placing Noble Plains directly between two of the most active U.S. uranium developers.

"The objective of this program was verification, and the results deliver it. All seven holes intersected uranium mineralization at depths and grades consistent with the interpreted historical intercepts, confirming the reliability of the digitized 1,211-hole dataset that underpins the project," stated Paul Cowley, Chief Operating Officer of Noble Plains. "The mineralization occurs as classic roll-front bodies typical of the Shirley Basin, and holes such as 26-17-06 and 26-03-03 returned intervals, including 2 ft of 0.389% eU3O₈ and 2 ft of 0.208% eU3O₈ respectively, that demonstrate the grade tenor the district is known for. With modern data now collected and validated against the historical record, the Company is well positioned to continue advancing Shirley Central along the same technical path we followed at Duck Creek."





Figure 1 - Shirley Central Project Map with Drillholes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3717/308816_9319a6a564cf2a0d_001full.jpg

Technical Report Summary, Amended Report for S-K 1300, "Shirley Basin ISR Uranium Project, Carbon County Wyoming, USA" dated March 11, 2024 and prepared by Western Water Consultants, Inc. https://www.ur-energy.com/news-media/press-releases/detail/406/ur-energy-receives-final-wdeq-authorization-to-transport

About Noble Plains Uranium

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-potential projects amenable to In Situ Recovery (ISR) - the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible method of uranium extraction. Our strategy targets historically drilled and underexplored assets in proven jurisdictions, with the objective of rapidly delineating NI 43-101-compliant resources and building a scalable inventory of domestic uranium.

More information is available at: www.nobleplains.com X: https://x.com/NOBLuranium

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Noble Plains Uranium Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the interpretation and significance of the drill results, the potential to outline a uranium resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards, the potential to confirm or expand mineralization, and the expected advancement of the Company's exploration strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the drill program as planned, the interpretation of historic data, the accuracy of geological modelling, the results of drilling and downhole probing, operational risks and weather delays, regulatory approvals, availability of equipment and personnel, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, and fluctuating commodity prices, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308816

Source: Noble Plains Uranium Corp.