Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (OTCQB: NBLXF) (FSE: INE0) ("Noble Plains" or the "Company") a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it has mobilized a drill rig to its Shirley Central Project in Wyoming's prolific Shirley Basin for confirmation drill program designed to convert historical drilling data toward a compliant mineral resource estimate.

Advancement from Historical Data to Drill-Ready Targets

As previously announced, Noble Plains acquired a database comprising 1,211 historical gamma-ray logs from uranium exploration conducted between the 1950s and 1970s. These logs, historically stored as scanned images, contain extensive subsurface information but have not been usable in modern resource estimation workflows.

Through its engagement with Geomorphic AI, Noble Plains converted this dataset into a digital format using a purpose-built computer vision pipeline calibrated specifically for legacy uranium logs identifying 341 qualifying uranium intercepts and informing the placement of seven confirmation drill holes designed to fast-track Shirley Central toward a potential mineral resource.

"Six million dollars of historical drilling data doesn't sit on a shelf at Noble, we turned it into drill targets," said Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Noble Plains Uranium. "At Duck Creek, we proved that historical drilling can be converted into a compliant, scalable resource faster and more economically than starting from scratch. At Shirley Central we are doing it again with 341 qualifying intercepts in clear clusters, we have been able to map out confirmation drill holes. This is disciplined, data-driven exploration at its best, and it is exactly the playbook we intend to keep running across our growing Wyoming portfolio."

Shirley Central Offers a Strategic Location for Future ISR Development

Shirley Central consists of 30 unpatented mineral claims covering 665 acres adjacent to the boundary of Ur-Energy's Shirley Basin ISR Project, which currently hosts a NI 43-101 compliant Measured & Indicated resource of 8.816 million lb U3O₈ at 0.23%¹. The project is the news uranium mine in the United States and is now at full scale ISR operations, including transport of uranium loaded resign to Lost Creek for processing².

The Project is also bordered by Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), placing Noble Plains directly between two of the most active U.S. uranium developers.

"The digitized dataset gives us an unusually clear picture of the mineralized system at Shirley Central before we ever turn a bit. The 341 qualifying intercepts define coherent roll-front trends, and this seven-hole program is designed to confirm those historical intercepts with modern, twinned data that meets current QA/QC standards," stated Paul Cowley, Chief Operating Officer of Noble Plains. "Success here means we can move directly toward an initial mineralization estimate and, ultimately, a NI 43-101 resource, looking to replicate the technical path we followed at Duck Creek on a project sitting immediately adjacent to a permitted, producing ISR operation."

Figure 1 - Shirley Central Project Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3717/306868_2879cd5164c42a28_001full.jpg

Technical Report Summary, Amended Report for S-K 1300, "Shirley Basin ISR Uranium Project, Carbon County Wyoming, USA" dated March 11, 2024 and prepared by Western Water Consultants, Inc. https://www.ur-energy.com/news-media/press-releases/detail/406/ur-energy-receives-final-wdeq-authorization-to-transport

About Noble Plains Uranium

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-potential projects amenable to In Situ Recovery (ISR) - the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible method of uranium extraction. Our strategy targets historically drilled and underexplored assets in proven jurisdictions, with the objective of rapidly delineating NI 43-101-compliant resources and building a scalable inventory of domestic uranium.

More information is available at: www.nobleplains.com X: https://x.com/NOBLuranium

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Drew Zimmerman", CEO & President

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Noble Plains Uranium Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned drill program, the timing of drilling and results, the potential to outline a uranium resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards, the potential to confirm or expand mineralisation, and the expected advancement of the Company's exploration strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the drill program as planned, the interpretation of historic data, the accuracy of geological modelling, the results of drilling and downhole probing, operational risks and weather delays, regulatory approvals, availability of equipment and personnel, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, and fluctuating commodity prices, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Noble Plains Uranium Corp.