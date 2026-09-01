CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals Details Business Development Strategy Driving Its Next Phase of Growth

Chief Business Officer, Dylan Wenke, Participates in Virtual Investor "What This Means" Segment

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HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on building a pipeline of innovative therapies addressing significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it participated in a Virtual Investor "What This Means" Segment.

Dylan Wenke, Chief Business Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals, provided an update on its business development strategy as part of its broader transformation as the Company works to establish a pipeline focused on oncology or neurology with best in class potential. Mr. Wenke outlined the Company's rigorous approach to evaluating potential opportunities, highlighting the scientific, clinical, regulatory, and commercial characteristics that define its in-licensing and acquisition targets. The conversation also gives investors insight into the Company's business development process, from sourcing and initial diligence through comprehensive evaluation, along with the rationale behind its focus on oncology and neurology. Looking ahead, Mr. Wenke shared the Company's near-term priorities, emphasizing continued execution of its business development strategy and the pursuit of opportunities that have the potential to create long-term shareholder value.

The Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment is available for on-demand viewing here.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for serious diseases. With an experienced executive team and a focus on high-value therapeutic opportunities, the Company is working to build a differentiated portfolio of assets addressing significant unmet medical needs. CNS is committed to advancing novel treatments that have the potential to improve patient outcomes while creating long-term value for patients and shareholders.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic transformation and pipeline development plans, the anticipated use of proceeds from the Company's recent $22.5 million financing, the Company's ability to identify and advance new therapeutic assets, expectations regarding the Company's ability to create long-term shareholder value, and key milestones related to the execution of the Company's strategy. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although CNS believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. CNS has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions and those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in CNS's most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the SEC and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. CNS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

CNSP@jtcir.com

Business Development Contact

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dylan Wenke, Chief Business Officer

dwenke@cnspharma.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cns-pharmaceuticals-details-business-development-strategy-driving-its-1214888