VVater LLC: Global Technology Leader Kyocera Makes Strategic Investment in VVater

Investment through Kyocera spans water for data centers, worldwide manufacturing operations, and development of VVater's whole-home water system

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / VVater , America's Next Water Company and the world's premier innovator in advanced water treatment solutions, today announced a strategic investment from Kyocera Ventures , the corporate venture arm of Kyocera Corporation , a global technology group with a market capitalization of around USD $30 billion.

The investment, and strategic partnership between Kyocera and VVater, is the anchor for global collaboration, with the companies planning to work together across three key aspects of the international water buildout:

Data Centers: Advanced cooling-water treatment and closed-loop water reuse for the data center infrastructure powering the AI industry. This buildout can leverage Kyocera's components and technologies in a foundational role to enhance VVater's proven water treatment technology.

Advanced Manufacturing: Evaluation and deployment of VVater's treatment and reuse systems across Kyocera's global manufacturing operations, where high-purity water is critical to producing the fine ceramics, semiconductor packages, and electronic components the modern economy requires.

The Shield: Potential development and industrialization of The Shield, VVater's whole-home residential purification system, pairing VVater's treatment platform with Kyocera's precision manufacturing, built on six decades of experience.

"Water is the defining constraint of the next industrial era and the global economy, from the semiconductor supply chain and data centers we serve, to the homes our products reach," said Rick Johnson , General Partner of Kyocera Ventures. "We evaluate hardware companies across the world, and very few offer the expertise and innovation that VVater does. They've treated billions of gallons of water, secured municipal and industrial contracts, and have built a platform that has proven to win on physics, not chemicals. This is exactly the kind of company we are thrilled to stand behind."

Kyocera, which was founded in Kyoto, Japan, in 1959 by the legendary industrialist Kazuo Inamori and has been built into one of the world's most respected manufacturers; this collaboration reflects the significant importance water plays in nearly everything the company makes. Semiconductor fabrication consumes millions of gallons of ultrapure water everyday, data centers are constrained by water usage, and consumer trust in the quality of their tap is rapidly decreasing. VVater addresses all three of these pain points with a single chemical-free platform that has been designed, engineered, and manufactured in Austin, Texas.

This announcement comes on the heels of significant momentum for VVater. The company's Farady Reactor earned the Time Best Invention Award 2025, CES Best of Innovation 2025, and the World Future Award 2025. VVater has treated over 4.3 billion gallons of water and was recently awarded numerous contracts across the US, joining a growing roster of U.S. municipalities, global food and beverage leaders, resorts, and master-planned communities deploying the company's infrastructure.

"Kyocera is one of the greatest industrial stories of the modern era, and now they are betting on American water," said Kevin Gast , Founder and CEO of VVater. "We design and build in Austin and are bringing water manufacturing back to American soil and then taking it to the world. With Kyocera at the table, and their global leadership and validation behind us, we will see true American dynamism and innovation at full strength."

As an Austin, Texas-based company, VVater is proud of its capability to reindustrialize America: American-designed, American-built water infrastructure, now backed by one of the most respected industrial names in the world.

About VVater

VVater is America's Next Water Company, delivering the future of purification through its award-winning Farady Reactor (Time Best Invention Award 2025, CES Best of Innovation 2025, World Future Award 2025). With over 4.3B gallons treated and validation from global leaders, VVater is scaling into municipal drinking water and wastewater, DPR/IPR, onsite reuse for data centers, commercial buildings, and resorts, residential purification, and consumer health water, delivering a 60% smaller footprint, 40% CapEx savings, 80% OpEx savings, and 40% less energy use. For more information, please visit www.vvater.com

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation, founded in 1959 in Kyoto, Japan by Kazuo Inamori, is a leading global manufacturer of fine ceramics (also known as advanced ceramics), semiconductor packages, electronic components, industrial tools, document solutions, and communications technology, with group companies and operations worldwide. For more information, please visit global.kyocera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of present or historical fact, regarding VVater and its future financial and operational performance, as well as its strategy, future operations, prospects, plans, and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, VVater expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements. VVater cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of VVater. These risks include, but are not limited to, our status as an early-stage company; our expectation of incurring significant expenses and continuing losses for the foreseeable future; and our ability to develop key commercial relationships with suppliers and customers. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

VVATER Media Office

Global Media Room

media@vvater.com

Nicholas Koulermos

vvater@5wpr.com

SOURCE: VVater LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/global-technology-leader-kyocera-makes-strategic-investment-in-vvater-1214336